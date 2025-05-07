Jorge Soler’s wife Leydis steals spotlight at Fendi’s 100th anniversary event in Miami

Los Angeles Angels star Jorge Soler's wife, Leydis, attended Fendi’s 100th anniversary event in Miami, where the luxury brand celebrated a century of iconic fashion at its exclusive “World of Fendi” event on Sunset Island. The collection included high-end garments and Fendi’s newly unveiled custom leather goods and jewelry selections.

On Tuesday, Leydis shared glimpses from the event with a post on Instagram. The social media influencer wore a flowing brown and blush-toned dress paired with a chic fur-style cape. She accessorized her outfit with a sleek handbag and heels.

In the caption, she said she was invited to the event by Fendi's senior client advisor, Andres Rodriguez.

“Visiting the Villa of @fendi 💕 First time Fendi brings the ‘World of Fendi’ event to Miami to celebrate its 100th birthday... Thanks to my @andres_rodriguezd for inviting me 🧡,” she captioned the post (translated from Spanish).

Through her post, she also revealed that at the event, the brand invited guests to create personalized wallets using different leather types, initials and hardware.

Leydis Soler highlights Jorge Soler’s milestone in MLB

Last week, Leydis Soler shared a heartwarming post for her husband, Jorge Soler, who completed 10 years in the majors last week.

The heartfelt post listed major achievements of Soler in his decade-long career:

2× World Series Champion (2016, 2021)

World Series MVP (2021)

AL Home Run Leader (2019)

All-Star (2023)

Leydis also added a warm caption, writing (translated from Spanish):

“10 years of dedication, sacrifice, and passion for this sport you love so much. Behind every achievement are years of effort that only those closest truly understand. What a pride it is to see you go far, my love!”

Jorge Soler started his career with the Chicago Cubs after signing a nine-year, $30 million contract in June 2012. He made his major league debut in August 2014.

His best season came in 2019 when he led the American League with 48 home runs. Currently, he is playing for the Angels, who got him in a trade from the Atlanta Braves, who got Griffin Canning in exchange.

This season, Jorge Soler is hitting .229 along with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

