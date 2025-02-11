Jose Altuve, Gerrit Cole and Kyle Tucker’s wives among many more gushing over Alex Bregman’s spouse Reagan's maternity shoot 

On Monday, third baseman Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth took to Instagram to post a video, documenting her experience as she carried out a maternity photoshoot. The couple already has one child together, a son named Knox, with a second on the way.

"No matter how you feel, just take the maternity pics. Thanks for such a fun, creative shoot @luelakaba I cannot wait to see these!" Reagan Elizabeth captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, the spouses of fellow big leaguers Gerrit Cole, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker; Amy Cole, Nina Altuve and Samantha Tucker, respectively, left comments complimenting Reagan.

"😍😍😍" Amy Cole commented.

"😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥" Nina Altuve wrote.

"Wow wow wow," Samantha Tucker said.

Screenshot of Amy Cole, Nina Altuve and Samantha Tucker's comments on Reagan Elizabeth's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@reaganelizabeth)

Alex Bregman, Gerrit Cole, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker were all teammates in Houston during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, naturally forming quite a great friendship as they played together day in and day out. Looking at the comments, it appears that friendship also extends to their spouses.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan Elizabeth enjoys "slow days", takes to Instagram to share adorable snaps featuring son Knox

On Thursday, Reagan Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps featuring her son Knox. Looking at the snaps, it appears the mom-son duo enjoyed a trip to The Farm at South Mountain, which is located in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Soaking in these slow days. Third trimester came quick!" she captioned her Instagram post.

In 2024, Bregman enjoyed a strong season, finishing with a .260 batting average, along with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs. The four-time All-Star played a starring role for the Houston Astros, as they won their division, the AL West.

As soon as the season came to an end, Bregman entered free agency. Though many teams could certainly do quite nicely with the addition of someone like him to their squad, the veteran is currently still undecided on his future.

