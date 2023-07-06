Jose Altuve Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Astros star

It has been an injury-plagued season for longtime Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. The two-time World Series champion finds himself on the shelf again, with the Astros announcing his placement on the 10-day IL with left oblique discomfort. The move was made retroactively to July 4th, which could reduce the number of games he will miss.

Houston Astros @astros We have recalled RHP Ronel Blanco and IF David Hensley from Triple A Sugar Land.



Various injuries have limited Jose Altuve to 32 games this season. Prior to the beginning of the 2023 regular season, Altuve suffered a fractured thumb after being struck by a pitch during the World Baseball Classic.

While there is no official update on the second baseman's return to the Houston Astros lineup, if all goes well, he may not be forced to miss many games. Based on the IL duration, he could be expected to return to the lineup immediately after the All-Star break for the series against the LA Angels on July 14th.

As was the case while Altuve was recovering from his thumb fracture and the surgery that followed, Mauricio Dubon is expected to take over the majority of the second base responsibilities.

Brian Estrada @_brianestrada Question for my Astros podcasters: am I correct in thinking that Mauricio Dubon is having one of the more unexpectedly critical seasons (to the team’s success) in franchise history? Subjectively this seems true, and of his 4.0 career WAR, 2.1 have come so far this season. Question for my Astros podcasters: am I correct in thinking that Mauricio Dubon is having one of the more unexpectedly critical seasons (to the team’s success) in franchise history? Subjectively this seems true, and of his 4.0 career WAR, 2.1 have come so far this season.

The Houston Astros should remain one of the MLB's strongest teams even with Jose Altuve on the shelf

The 2022 World Series champion Houston Astros struggled at the beginning of the season, but have since rediscovered their championship form. The team currently sits second in the American League West with a 49-38 record, having won eight of their last ten games. While Altuve's absence will be felt, the depth of the lineup is expected to keep the Astros afloat.

Thanks to proven veterans such as Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, as well as World Series MVP Jeremy Pena, the Astros will hope to have no issue putting up runs and remain in the hunt for the division title.

