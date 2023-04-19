Jose Altuve Injury Update: Latest recovery timetable for Houston Astros star batter

The Houston Astros have struggled so far this season, posting an 8-8 record this season, however, the potential return of Jose Altuve may help change their fortunes. The All-Star second baseman is yet to appear in a game this season, and may still be out of action for weeks to come.

However, the Astros have received an encouraging update on their injury superstar. While Altuve is still without a timeline to return to the lineup, a recent update from the medical staff has given the Astros hope that he can return sooner rather than later.

Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26 Dana Brown on Jose Altuve: “He’s doing well. I was in the training room with him. I was watching him do his thumb exercise. He’s on track that it could be sooner than we thought.” Dana Brown on Jose Altuve: “He’s doing well. I was in the training room with him. I was watching him do his thumb exercise. He’s on track that it could be sooner than we thought.” https://t.co/dBUsgUn2EP

The second baseman has been out of action since he fractured his thumb during the World Baseball Classic. The two-time World Series champion underwent surgery to repair the injured thumb.

Prior to the Houston Astros' road trip against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jose Altuve had his forearm cast removed, which is a positive update in regard to his recovery. While his forearm cast has been removed, Altuve remains in a thumb cast, meaning he is still a way away from returning to game action.

Full Seam Ahead @FullSeamAhead José Altuve may not be able to hit, but he’s still active!



The 2017 AL MVP was doing some condition behind the infield dirt. José Altuve may not be able to hit, but he’s still active!The 2017 AL MVP was doing some condition behind the infield dirt. https://t.co/oBiszTlDhE

The original timeline for recovery was initially more than two months, however, the encouraging signs may have him return sooner than the initial diagnosis. Mauricio Dubon has seen an elevated role with the club in the wake of Altuve's absence.

Jose Altuve's roller coaster MLB career

Altuve joined the Houston Astros in 2007 as an amateur free agent, but he did not make his MLB debut until 2011. After dominating the Minors with his combination of contact and speed, Altuve continued that trend in the MLB, tying the Houston record for consecutive hits to start a career with seven.

Throughout his career, Altuve has used his combination of elite batting skills and small frame to be an on-base threat in every at-bat. In his 12 seasons in the MLB, only once has he ever hit below a .276 batting average, which came in the shortened 2020 season.

He won the 2017 American League MVP, has been selected to the MLB All-Star team on eight separate occasions, has won a Gold Glove award, and is a two-time World Series champion.

MLB Metrics @MLBMetrics If there’s one player who should be left out of the Hall of Fame because of the 2017 Astros scandal it’s Carlos Beltran. He orchestrated it all and was the only player mentioned in Manfred’s statement. If he gets in and Altuve doesn’t because of 2017, that’s a huge problem. If there’s one player who should be left out of the Hall of Fame because of the 2017 Astros scandal it’s Carlos Beltran. He orchestrated it all and was the only player mentioned in Manfred’s statement. If he gets in and Altuve doesn’t because of 2017, that’s a huge problem.

While he will certainly have a case for the National Baseball Hall of Fame when all is said and done, the controversial 2017 season will remain a stain on his legacy. This will also be taken into account for other players involved in the scandal, including Carlos Beltran, Alex Bregman, and George Springer.

