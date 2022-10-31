Jose Altuve stats in the postseason: A look at the Houston slugger's illustrious playoff record

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is one of the best players in the game. He has also appeared in more postseason games at second base than any other active player.

Few MLB players have a story that demonstrates more resilience than Jose Altuve. Originally thought to be too short, the 5'6 Altuve showed up at tryouts until scouts had no choice but to take notice.

Altuve has appeared in the postseason every year since 2015, and was instrumental in the Astros' 2017 World Series win. Today, let's take a look at the stats that Altuve has amassed for himself over his illustrous postseason career.

Altuve joined the Astros in 2011. In his first few seasons, it was a rocky existence in Houston. After the Astros made the transition from the American to the National League in 2013, the team finished dead last in the MLB. The team rallied, though, and were back in the playoffs two seasons later.

In all, Altuve has appeared in 19 postseason series as a member of the Astros, totalling 88 games. Of those 19 series, 4 have been World Series.

In all that time, Altuve has a career .273 playoff batting average, which is very respectable. Additionally, Altuve has 23 home runs in the postseason, and 49 RBIs. Altuve also has 99 total hits, 17 of them for extra bases and 5 stolen bases off of 13 attempts.

Altuve's best series came in the 2017 ALDS against the Boston Red Sox. Altuve had three home runs and four RBIs for the Astros in that series. He also went 8-for-15 against the Red Sox, giving him a .533 batting average as a whole.

Jose Altuve attended a tryout in Venezuela at age 16. Scouts told him he couldn’t participate because he was too short... Jose Altuve did this, is a World Series champ and the 2019 ALCS MVP. Never give up on your dreams. https://t.co/oVWAgT6mbe

Altuve was named the 2019 ALCS MVP. The honor came after Altuve hit two home runs and three RBIs in six games as the Astros defeated the New York Yankees.

Along with Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel, the quartet has appeared in more World Series games than any other configuration in history.

Jose Altuve hopes to win his second World Series in 2022

There is no doubt that Jose Altuve is a weapon. Both in the playoffs and the regular season, he has demonstrated his ability to be an invaluable component of his team's offense.

As the Houston Astros get set to play Game 3 in Philadelphia against the Phillies tonight, watch out for Altuve.

