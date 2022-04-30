"Hey Alex why don't you tell your girlfriend how you use to cheat on Jennifer with Mia in Jennifer's own home" - Jose Canseco blasts former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, says he cheated on Jennifer Lopez

Jose Canseco, a former MLB outfielder and designated hitter, accused Alex Rodriguez of cheating on Jennifer Lopez.

The Cuban rushed to Twitter to accuse A-Rod of being disloyal to Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was engaged just a few months ago, and mocked his current relationship by pushing him to inform his new partner about how he cheated on JLo with someone named Mia in her own house. Jose went on to say how he is ready to take a polygraph test.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Hey Alex why don't you tell your girlfriend how you use to cheat on Jennifer with Mia in Jennifer's own home ..the truth hurts.. anytime you want to polygraph I am in Hey Alex why don't you tell your girlfriend how you use to cheat on Jennifer with Mia in Jennifer's own home ..the truth hurts.. anytime you want to polygraph I am in

Alex Rodriguez has been sighted with a female companion purported to be Kathryne Padgett several times recently.

When Canseco mentions "Mia," it's unclear who he's referring to. However, some fans believe the Cuban misspoke and meant Madison LeCroy.

Rodriguez was linked to the reality TV personality for a time while he was dating Jennifer Lopez.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Oh Alex your soooo predictable..I said you would date a young fitness blonde with light eyes..Kathryn Padgett..I direct messaged her on Instagram and she accepted then you found out a out it and she blocked me...looks like she is afraid of the truth like Jennifer was Oh Alex your soooo predictable..I said you would date a young fitness blonde with light eyes..Kathryn Padgett..I direct messaged her on Instagram and she accepted then you found out a out it and she blocked me...looks like she is afraid of the truth like Jennifer was

The former Oakland Athletics player kept sending mocking tweets, implying that he learned a lot about Rodriguez's life via mutual pals.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Alex you forget that I introduced you to some of these girls and they still talk to me.. lol Alex you forget that I introduced you to some of these girls and they still talk to me.. lol

It is not the first time Jose Canseco has taken a dig at Alex Rodriguez. In 2019, Canseco made headlines after claiming Rodriguez cheated on Lopez with his ex-wife Jessica Canseco, whom he divorced in 1999.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is

Jose also claimed that he was there a few months back when Alex called her on her phone.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone

Jose also challenged Alex Rodriguez to a boxing bout and an MMA match, telling him to stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.

Jose Canseco @JoseCanseco Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want

Conseco is pretty insistent.

Alex Rodriguez is trying to move on after J.Lo announced engagement to Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez appears to be dating again. He has been photographed out and about with fitness competitor Kathryne Padgett on multiple occasions. As recently as April 22, the two were spotted attending an NBA Minnesota Timberwolves game.

While it is understandable that J.Lo has moved on from the former Yankees star to reestablish a romance with Ben Affleck, the ultimate Red Sox fan, it is encouraging to see that Rodriguez is attempting to move forward as well.

