  • Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco steals spotlight at Reform Alliance Gala in black gown with high slit; Brooks Nader drops 2-word reaction

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco steals spotlight at Reform Alliance Gala in black gown with high slit; Brooks Nader drops 2-word reaction

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 15, 2025 20:33 GMT
Jose Canseco with his daughter, Josie (L), Brooks Nader (R)
Jose Canseco with his daughter, Josie (L), Brooks Nader (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@josiecanseco, Getty)

Josie Canseco, daughter of legendary MLB slugger Jose Canseco, is a model by trade. In her career so far, she has worked with a number of famous brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret and Giorgio Armani.

Along with her passion of modelling, Josie Canseco is a popular social media influencer, boasting over 1 million followers on Instagram. There, she often posts updates about her personal life and work projects.

On Monday, Josie headed to a gala hosted by non-profit organization "Reform Alliance", which was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She turned heads as she made her grand entrance, sporting a black high-slit gown, paired with matching black heels.

She later took to Instagram to share snaps from the glitzy event.

"@reform ✨💎" Canseco captioned her Instagram post
Reacting to Josie's post, fellow model Brooks Nader left a two-word comment sending her love.

"Love u ❤️❤️" Brooks Nader commented
Screenshot of Brooks Nader's comment on Josie's Instagram post
Screenshot of Brooks Nader's comment on Josie's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@josiecanseco)

Alongside Nader, other popular names from the world of modelling, such as Kaylin Slevin and Natalie Gal also left comments sending positive vibes Josie Canseco's way.

Josie Canseco gives fans a sneak peek into her gruelling workout regimen

In Josie Canseco's line of work, a new project can come up at any time. Naturally, this makes her physical health and fitness extremely important. To ensure she stays in top shape year-round, Josie follows a gruelling workout regimen.

In late August, she took to Instagram to post a video, giving fans a sneak peek into one of her workout sessions. In the clip, Canseco is sporting activewear from popular athleisure brand Alo, a company that she has been affiliated with since 2020.

"a day of training with my @alo family🩷 thankful for this team, feelin stronger every day" Canseco posted

To begin the workout, Josie gets herself warmed up with a skipping rope, before performing some hip thrusts. A series of core and back exercises follow, before she finishes off the session with some Romanian Deadlifts, targetting her hamstrings. With the help of such a workout plan, Canseco is able to work several important muscle groups in both her upper and lower body.

Raghav Mehta

Edited by Raghav Mehta
