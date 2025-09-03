Jose Canseco's daughter Josie gushes over boyfriend AJ Smith-Shawver's accomplishment in celebrity poker

Jose Canseco, his daughter Josie, and her boyfriend AJ Smith-Shawver participated in the recently concluded CPT's Invitational VIII, a poker tournament organized by the Celebrity Poker Tour in Las Vegas on Saturday. While Canseco and his daughter were eliminated early, Smith-Shawver bagged fifth place, earning $3,500 in prize money.On Monday, Canseco's daughter Josie posted two Instagram stories from the event. The second of those was a snap of her witnessing her boyfriend earning the fifth position. An ecstatic Josie held both her hands on her cheek at the moment, while Shawver was nonchalantly moving his chips.&quot;Watching baby take 5th at the tournament 😍😍,&quot; she captioned the post.Josie Canseco's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/josiecanseco]Like Smith-Shawver, who plays for the Atlanta Braves, most of the winners of the tournament were athletes. Josh Norman, the former All-Pro NFL cornerback known for his time with the Carolina Panthers and Washington Redskins, took first place, securing a $20,000 prize.British content creator and former FaZe Clan member Frazier Kay claimed second place, earning $10,000. American stand-up comedian Chris D'Elia finished third, receiving $5,000. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUFC middleweight title contender Paulo Costa placed fourth, collecting $4,000. Steve Weatherford, a former NFL punter, finished sixth behind AJ Smith-Shawver, earning $3,000.Telli Swift, a cast member of the reality TV series WAGS Atlanta and the only female winner, took seventh place with a $2,500 prize. Terrell Edmunds, an American professional football safety, rounded out the rankings in eighth, receiving $2,000.AJ Smith-Shawver's girlfriend, Josie Canseco, gives a shoutout to a luxury brand at the celebrity poker gameAJ Smith-Shawver's girlfriend, Josie, competed in CPT's Invitational VIII, wearing a stylish corset and jeans. On Monday, she shared an Instagram story with a photo of herself at the poker table, holding a drink, possibly a beer.In the post, she tagged the women's fashion brand &quot;Are You Am I,&quot; spotlighting the corset she wore from their collection.Founded in 2014 by fashion blogger Rumi Neely, the brand specializes in luxury apparel, accessories, and lingerie. Based in Los Angeles, the company produces clothing with a minimalist aesthetic, often using high-end fabrics like silk and leather.Josie Canseco's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/josiecanseco]Before dating AJ Smith-Shawver, Jose Canseco, had been in several high-profile relationships. In the mid to late 2010s, Canseco dated rapper Mike Stud. In 2019, following Brody Jenner's breakup with Kaitlynn Carter, Canseco and Jenner had a short-lived romance.In 2020, Canseco was in a relationship with social media personality Logan Paul. In April 2024, Canseco started dating former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. Their relationship ended amicably in early 2025.