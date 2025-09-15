Jose Canseco's daughter Josie turns up the glamor in ivory white swimsuit during Miami fashion show

Former MLB Jose Canseco's daughter Josie continues to rise in her modeling career. Her latest adventure on the ramp came at Miami Swim Week held at LAVAN Midtown in New York City.

On Sunday, Josie shared clips of herself catwalking in an ivory white one-piece swimsuit, paired with a yellow wrap skirt tied at the waist. Josie tagged Belletage, a designer brand that provided outfits at the Miami Swim Week.

Another brand that was also part of the Miami Swim Week is L'ANIMAL. This swimwear and resortwear brand was founded by designer Lital Simel-Rhedrick.

The 2026 Spring/Summer swim and resort wear collections event was followed by a closing "invite-only" party at "Somewhere Nowhere" in NYC.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel no longer couple

According to Page Six's report from February, Josie Canseco and former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel are no longer in a relationship after briefly dating last year. The report claimed that Josie dumped the former Heisman winner. While they have unfollowed each other on social media, there is no bad blood between them.

Cues about a possible breakup emerged when Page Six asked Canseco if she was going to spend the 2024 Thanksgiving with someone special. However, the model suggested that right now her priority is her family.

“Focusing on family right now. Family for sure is just a priority,” she said at the time. “Holidays get tough for some people. That’s the one time I like to bring my family together and make sure everyone is [focused on] love, family, friends, relationships, everything. I just want to keep it as close as possible.

“I think for Thanksgiving, I’m going to cook at my place. I finally have a nice home where I can host and have my family at... Christmas, I’m not sure. Normally, I go up north. My mom’s sister lives up there, and we just try and get the family together.”

The couple reportedly started dating in April 2024. Canseco shared an Instagram story capturing her leg being placed on a mysterious man's lap in an airplane. Weeks later, Josie confirmed that the man was Johnny Manziel as she shared PDA moments with the quarterback from Stagecoach Festival.

Right now, Josie Canseco is concentrating on her modeling career.

