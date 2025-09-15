  • home icon
  Jose Canseco's daughter Josie turns up the glamor in ivory white swimsuit during Miami fashion show

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 15, 2025 11:30 GMT
Jose Canseco's daughter Josie turns up the glamor in ivory white swimsuit during Miami fashion show - Source: Getty

Former MLB Jose Canseco's daughter Josie continues to rise in her modeling career. Her latest adventure on the ramp came at Miami Swim Week held at LAVAN Midtown in New York City.

On Sunday, Josie shared clips of herself catwalking in an ivory white one-piece swimsuit, paired with a yellow wrap skirt tied at the waist. Josie tagged Belletage, a designer brand that provided outfits at the Miami Swim Week.

Jose Canseco's Instagram story

Another brand that was also part of the Miami Swim Week is L'ANIMAL. This swimwear and resortwear brand was founded by designer Lital Simel-Rhedrick.

The 2026 Spring/Summer swim and resort wear collections event was followed by a closing "invite-only" party at "Somewhere Nowhere" in NYC.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie Canseco and Johnny Manziel no longer couple

According to Page Six's report from February, Josie Canseco and former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel are no longer in a relationship after briefly dating last year. The report claimed that Josie dumped the former Heisman winner. While they have unfollowed each other on social media, there is no bad blood between them.

Cues about a possible breakup emerged when Page Six asked Canseco if she was going to spend the 2024 Thanksgiving with someone special. However, the model suggested that right now her priority is her family.

“Focusing on family right now. Family for sure is just a priority,” she said at the time. “Holidays get tough for some people. That’s the one time I like to bring my family together and make sure everyone is [focused on] love, family, friends, relationships, everything. I just want to keep it as close as possible.
“I think for Thanksgiving, I’m going to cook at my place. I finally have a nice home where I can host and have my family at... Christmas, I’m not sure. Normally, I go up north. My mom’s sister lives up there, and we just try and get the family together.”

The couple reportedly started dating in April 2024. Canseco shared an Instagram story capturing her leg being placed on a mysterious man's lap in an airplane. Weeks later, Josie confirmed that the man was Johnny Manziel as she shared PDA moments with the quarterback from Stagecoach Festival.

Right now, Josie Canseco is concentrating on her modeling career.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

