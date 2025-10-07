Jose Canseco's daughter Josie gets a flirty message from boyfriend AJ Smith-Shawver after a glamorous photoshoot

MLB icon Jose Canseco’s daughter, Josie, posted photos from a runway-style shoot on Instagram on Monday. She wore an oversized pinstripe blazer and sat on a block for the glamorous snaps.&quot;An hour with @josephpatrickstudio 🖤,&quot; Josie wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJosie's boyfriend, AJ Smith-Shawver, reacted to the post.&quot;I call the next hour🤚,&quot; Smith-Shawver wrote.Jose Canseco's daughter Josie's boyfriend AJ Smith-Shawver reacted. (/josiecanseco/Instagram)Smith-Shawver is an Atlanta Braves pitcher. They confirmed their relationship by posting a vacation photo in July. He had Tommy John surgery in June after suffering a torn UCL in his right elbow during a game against the Phillies in May.Smith-Shawver shared a post which marked the start their relationship on July 20.&quot;Recovery,&quot; Smith-Shawver wrote on Instagram.Josie reacted with an emoji.Jose Canseco's daughter Josie reacted to Shawver's post. .(aj.smithshawver/Instagram)One photo captured Josie stunning in a swimsuit while her boyfriend wore swim shorts and a cap, with his arm around her. They were surrounded by blue-green water, and the canoe added an adventurous vibe to the memory.Jose Canseco’s daughter Josie shared a sizzling black bikini photoshootJosie Canseco shared a series of images from her photoshoot on Sept. 25. A photo captured her in a black swimsuit, paired with a white tank, denim jeans and a denim mini skirt.&quot;Digitals @photogenicsla 🖤,&quot; Canseco wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer boyfriend, Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, reacted with an emoji.AJ Smith-Shawver reacted with an emoji on Josie's post.(/josiecanseco/Instagram)Canseco is a model and has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. She was featured in the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and has worked with Victoria's Secret.Canseco is also a brand ambassador for I Stand With My Pack, a nonprofit organization that helps and saves the lives of animals. She also has a pet named Ronald, who frequently appears on her Instagram stories.Meanwhile, before he got injured in May, Smith-Shawver had a 3-3 record with an ERA of 4.34 and 43 strikeouts in 10 games.