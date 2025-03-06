"Jose Iglesias to get a minor league deal is stunning" - MLB insider sounds off on Mets’ bold roster strategy and Juan Soto’s $765M contract

On Wednesday, it was reported that Jose Iglesias would not be returning to the New York Mets. Instead, he signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.

The deal is four $4 million and includes an invite to camp. He will now have an opportunity to join the big-league club, much like he did with New York during the 2024 season.

While this is a disappointing move for many fans in the Big Apple, it was necessary. Signing him would have given them another player whom they could not send back down to the minors. Ken Rosenthal explains the situation alongside Alanna Rizzo on Foul Territory.

"The reason the Mets did not sign Iglesias was they do not want to clog up their roster with players who cannot be sent back and forth to the minor leagues, and perhaps more importantly, they want to look at some of their younger players," said Rosenthal.

The club is coming off an offseason where they signed Juan Soto to a $765 million contract, which could be on their minds. Signing him would also block some of the younger guys that the front office wants to get a better look at.

"He also can play multiple positions and play them at a high level. For him to get a minor league deal is stunning" said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal is surprised that Iglesias ended up signing a minor league deal, especially after the season he just had. He played in 85 games, hitting .337/.381/.448 while also playing second, shortstop, and third base.

More opportunities to come for Mets prospects with Jose Iglesias in San Diego

Former New York Mets Jose Iglesias (Photo via IMAGN)

Without Jose Iglesias, the Mets can focus more on giving more opportunities to their prospects. Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna can now get the looks they should have had this past season.

Baty has already taken advantage of the looks, hitting multiple home runs this spring already. He was the club's first-round selection in the 2019 draft, and many are excited to see him get a full year in the big leagues.

Acuna comes into the 2025 season listed as the team's No. 7 prospect. The brother of the Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. can play all over the infield and is a solid outfielder.

It will be interesting to see how these two do this season. Both are expected to play a major role in a team that is coming out as confident as ever.

