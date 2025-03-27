Jose Reyes drops 2-word reaction to Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Nike collab

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.’s recent post garnered a reaction from former baseball player Jose Reyes. Acuna Jr., along with several other Braves players, has been placed on the 15-day injured list and will miss Opening Day against the San Diego Padres on Thursday at Petco Park.

On Wednesday, the four-time All-Star collaborated with Nike and shared images from his photoshoot on Instagram, captioning them:

“When you are comfortable, you are confident. #nikeunderwear #teamnike @nike @nikediamond”

The images capture Ronald Acuna Jr. posing confidently in a locker room while wearing white Nike underwear. The post received various reactions, including from fans, friends, and Acuna Jr.'s father's former teammate, Jose Reyes, who commented (translated):

“Hey there 🏃🏿”

Ronald Acuna jr. IG (Credits: Instagram/@ronaldacunajr13)

Acuna Jr. responded to Reyes’ comment, writing:

“@lamelaza_7 don't let yourself be carried away by demagogues my uncle 🫡🤣❤️”

Ronald Acuna Sr. and Jose Reyes have known each other since their days in the minor leagues. Reyes also served as a mentor to Ronald Acuna Jr. during his transition to the majors with the Atlanta Braves in 2018.

Their mutual agent, Peter Greenberg, reached out to Reyes, asking him to connect with Acuña Jr. Recalling the moment, Reyes said (via MLB.com):

"I said, 'Hell, yes,' I mean, I played with his dad for years, so we have a very good relationship. That's how everything started."

Ronald Acuna Jr opens up about prioritizing recovery to return in the 2025 season

Ronald Acuna Jr. is recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in May 2024 and is expected to rejoin the Atlanta Braves early in the 2025 regular season. Discussing his focus on health, Acuna Jr. said (via ESPN):

"I'd rather steal 30 and play the whole season as opposed to trying to steal 70, injuring myself and missing the whole year.”

Acuna Jr. added:

"I know the type of player I can be. I still don't feel like I've gotten to, like, my prime-prime. The most important thing is health."

Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ronald Acuna Jr. has earned multiple accolades, including being named the NL Rookie of the Year, winning the 2023 NL MVP and securing three Silver Slugger Awards.

