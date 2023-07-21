Jose Trevino Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Yankees catcher placed on IL

Things have gone from bad to worse for the New York Yankees as the team announced that catcher Jose Trevino will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a tear in his right wrist. It's a disappointing update for both the player and the club, which has been devastated by injuries all season.

According to Jose Trevino, he has been bothered by this lingering wrist injury since spring training and will undergo surgery as soon as possible so he can be ready to go next season. Trevino has tried to fight through the pain of the injury all season, however, it has clearly gotten to a point where he needed to address the problem.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Jose Trevino needs season-ending wrist surgery. Said that his wrist has been an issue dating back to spring training. He thought he could play through the pain, but it has reached a point where he needs to get it fixed. Expects to be ready for spring training 2024.

It's a difficult development on what has been a disappointing season for the catcher, who has not only struggled with his health but also struggled to perform at the level he did last season. During the 2022 campaign, Trevino was sensational behind the plate, earning his first All-Star selection, as well as winning the Gold Glove Award for the best defensive catcher in the American League.

He emerged as an All-Star for the New York Yankees last season, however, he has struggled to repeat that performance this season. The 30-year-old catcher has only appeared in 55 games this season, posting a paltry .210 batting average with four home runs and 15 RBIs. Here's hoping for a speedy and healthy recovery for Jose Trevino, who is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training.

The injury to Jose Trevino will certainly force the New York Yankees to make a deal at the trade deadline

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees were looking to upgrade the catching position prior to the news of Trevino's injury. Now, it appears that this will certainly be the case as the Bronx Bombers are looking to turn their season around as quickly as possible.

"The Yankees should get Elias Diaz, he’d be an amazing fit" - @ariblach

Several names have been linked to the Yankees in a potential deal, including Elias Diaz, Salvador Perez, and Shea Langeliers. Diaz and Perez seem to be the most likely fit given the amount of smoke surrounding their names in trade rumors, as well as the rebuilding state of their clubs.

