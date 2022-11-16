The New York Yankees were selected as the 2022 Gold Glove Team Award winners for the American League.

The award was established in 2020 and was made to recognize the best defensive team for both leagues. The St. Louis Cardinals won the same accolade in the National League.

Rawlings Baseball @RawlingsSports Your 2022 American and National League Rawlings Team Gold Glove Winners! The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals! #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards Your 2022 American and National League Rawlings Team Gold Glove Winners! The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals! #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards https://t.co/OGFzMY61ye

"Your 2022 American and National League Rawlings Team Gold Glove Winners! The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals! #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards" - @ Rawlings Baseball

The Bombers are just the third team to receive the award after the Cleveland Guardians in 2020 and the Houston Astros in 2021. Two Yankees players were awarded Gold Gloves this season — utility man DJ LeMahieu, and Platinum Glove awardee Jose Trevino.

Given the hardships that the Yankees faced in the 2022 season, fans had different reactions to the award.

One fan remarked:

"This is so strange lol"

Another appreciated it as at least the team brought home some silverware:

"At least we won something"

It suffices to say that the fanbase had mixed opinions about their team winning the award:

On the National League side, the Cardinals claimed their second-straight team Gold Glove and continue to be one of the best defensive teams in the league. The Chicago Cubs were awarded the inaugural trophy in 2020.

New York Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

A temporary sigh of relief for Yankees fans came in the form of the team re-signing All-Star Anthony Rizzo for three more years.

The 2016 World Champion with the Chicago Cubs finalized a deal with the Bombers that will see him earn at least $34 million over the next two years. His deal includes a club option for 2025 worth $17 million.

The multi-time All-Star played in 130 games during the 2022 season and batted .224/.338/.480 with an OPS of .818. Rizzo also smashed 32 home runs and 75 RBIs with six stolen bases.

During the postseason, his presence and consistency at the plate made him a vital piece of the lineup and kept the Yankees in close games. He the playoffs with a slash line of .276/.432/.552 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Poll : 0 votes