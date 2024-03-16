Jose Urquidy news: Houston Astros pitcher exits Spring Training start with right elbow pain, undergoing further testing

Jose Urquidy was showing great promise during spring training. He was bringing high hopes to Houston Astros fans for the upcoming season. In his three starts in 2024, Urquidy pitched for a total of nine innings and only gave up one run in his last game against the Washington Nationals.

Unfortunately, his impressive performance was cut short by unexpected elbow discomfort during a Spring Training game. According to Chandler Rome of "The Athletic", Jose Urquidy pulled himself out of the game after throwing 43 pitches and is currently being checked by the team's trainers for right elbow pain.

“José Urquidy pulled himself from his minor league game after 43 pitches with right elbow pain, Joe Espada said. Urquidy is being seen by team trainers now,” Rome tweeted.

Jose Urquidy suffered a shoulder injury last year, which limited him to only 63 innings. He played 16 games for the Astros, starting in 10, and helped the team finish four games, including a save under his record.

This year, Jose Urquidy was expected to be a starting pitcher for Houston, but this unforeseeable event will force the Astros to alter their plans just weeks before Opening Day. Although there is no update on how long he'll be out, if the pain results in any injury, he may miss a few weeks of the regular season.

Jose Urquidy’s replacement in the Astros rotation

Jose Urquidy played a crucial role in helping the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2022 and has remained a part of the team for the next seasons. He signed a contract worth $3.75 million this year to avoid arbitration.

Urquidy has had an impressive run during the Grapefruit League and seems to be ready for Opening Day. However, his participation might be delayed depending on future medical reports.

The Astros have Framber Valdez, Christian Javier, Hunter Brown, and J.P. France as potential rotation members with Urquidy, whose participation is now unclear. If Urquidy is unable to play, the Astros could replace him with Shawn Dubin, Luis Garcia, or Lance McCullers Jr.

Alternatively, they could bring in their All-Star Justin Verlander, who will start the season on the IL list. However, if Urquidy misses the games for an extended period, Verlander could replace him in the future.

Another option the Astros have is that they could sign an ace, and Blake Snell is currently on their radar, according to Rome.

“As I’ve said multiple times, we always have our foot on the gas when it comes to winning and acquiring pitching. As long as Snell is on the market, we check in to ask what is the latest. Nothing new as of now,” said the Astros GM Dana Brown, via Chandler Rome.

Nonetheless, If the Astros decide to look for a starter, they need to act fast as other teams are also looking to add one.

