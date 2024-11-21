"Josh Allen of baseball" - Ex-Red Sox star compares Tarik Skubal to Bills quarterback after Tigers ace's unanimous 2024 AL Cy Young Award win

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal had a fantastic 2024 season. The 28-year-old was one of the best pitchers in all of baseball throughout the season, leading his team to the postseason for the first time in 10 years. Skubal's 2.39 ERA, 18-4 record and 228 strikeouts earned him the pitching triple crown in the AL. Skubal was unanimously voted the AL Cy Young Award winner.

Speaking about the difficulties Skubal has faced en route to the award on Wednesday's edition of "CBS Sports HQ," former Boston Red Sox player Will Middlebrooks likened him to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

"He kind of feels like the Josh Allen of baseball. Doesn't have all these offers, he goes to Seattle [University]. These random places these guys come from, and they turn into what they are now, these MVPs, these Cy Youngs," Middlebrooks said [3:30].

"It's really special, because, yes, the stuff is there, the stuff has always been there. But, it's always, he's tinkered with his mechanics, he's tinkered with his stuff, he's up and down with injuries for a couple years, and then boom, on the scene this year. It's like every time he took the mound you felt like something special could happen," Middlebrooks added [3:48].

Also, Middlebrooks touched on Skubal's attitude in the clubhouse, and how he was seen as a leader by his teammates.

"He's a lead by example guy, he's not a very vocal guy in the clubhouse, but [according to Tigers skipper A.J Hinch and the pitching staff] he was the main reason they were where they were at the end of the season," Middlebrooks said [4:15]

Tarik Skubal talks about conquering challenges en route to 2024 Cy Young award

For Tarik Skubal, the path to becoming one of baseball's finest pitchers was riddled with obstacles. Skubal played for Seattle University, the only school that offered him a scholarship. After impressing in his final year with the team and being drafted by the Tigers, several injuries hampered his progress.

When he finally did get his chance to shine though, Skubal took it with both hands. On Wednesday, he appeared on the "Iron Willed" podcast, talking about how he dealt with the challenges he faced in his journey.

"If only you could know, when you're going through failure, that success is coming, everybody in the world would do it, right? But it's that failure that can derail you mentally, making you think, 'Why is this happening to me?' Or even, 'What is God's plan?'" Skubal said.

"It's like, 'Why is He putting these obstacles in my life?' But no, it's a win. He's setting you up for something so much sweeter. If you told me I'd be sitting in this chair today, I'd say no way I would have done that. But back then? Absolutely, I'd do it a hundred times out of a hundred," Skubal added

Skubal will arguably need to sustain this performance with the added weight of expectations after winning the Cy Young. For now, though, he can look back and be proud of the season he's had.

