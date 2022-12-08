Josh Bell Stats: A look at the new Cleveland Guardians signing's 2022 performance

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Guardians reached a two-year, $33 million agreement with free agent first baseman Josh Bell. While Bell will undoubtedly be a solid addition to a feisty Guardians squad, his contract does have an opt-out clause after the first season.

Loved having Bell on the Padres during the 2nd half of 2022.



Bell's switch-hitting versatility will provide the Guardians with a power-hitting option to pair with Josh Naylor at designated hitter or first base. The Guardians, who were heavily linked to Jose Abreu, were able to find an effective replacement after the former MVP signed with the Houston Astros.

Josh Bell's 2022 was a bit of a down year by his standards, however, him being only 30 years old means that he is far from finished in the Majors. Over the course of 552 at-bats between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals, Bell hit 17 home runs and 71 RBIs, while maintaining a .266 batting average.

Those numbers were far from his 2019 career season, when he hit 37 homers and 116 RBIs with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bell figures to slot into a prime spot in the lineup for Cleveland, providing an instant injection of power to a Guardians second-last in the MLB in terms of 2022 home runs.

Josh Bell, a man on the move

A native of Irving, Texas, Bell was the No. 61 pick of the 2011 MLB draft by the Pirates. He made his Major League debut on July 8, 2016, and spent five seasons with Pittsburgh. In 552 games with the Pirates, Bell hit 86 home runs, while also recording 309 RBIs with the Buccos.

On December 24, 2020, Bell was traded to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Wil Crowe and Eddy Yean. He played 144 games with the Nationals in 2021, batting .261 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs in 144 games.

On August 2, 2022, Bell was part of one of the biggest trades in recent MLB history. Josh Bell and Juan Soto were traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, Jarlin Susana and Luke Voit.

He now finds himself on his fourth MLB team since joining the Cleveland Guardians yesterday.

