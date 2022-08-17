"Josh Donaldson in the cleanup spot for the New York Yankees is currently the worst thing being done in sports" "Raise your hand if you’re sick of Josh Donaldson" - Ex-MVP faces heavy fan criticism during slump

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that Josh Donaldson has been awful for the New York Yankees over the past week. During a period of the season when the Yankees have needed him most, the 2015 American League MVP has disappointed.
Last night was another poor outing for the Yankees third baseman. Donaldson was 0-3 last night in the team's 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The game before that, he was 0-4 in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Yankees fans have reached their limits with the three-time All-Star, who has underperformed since his move to the Big Apple.
This was the first time all season the Yankees have been shut out in back-to-back games. The offense has been shut out three times in their last six outings.
The team is now 2-8 in their last eight games and 15-23 since the beginning of July.
Josh Donaldson is not the only underperforming player, but he is the most high-profile Yankee in a slump. Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are also having a tough time at the plate. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are still having trouble finding their control on the mound.
Donaldson's high salary and the fact that he is an ex-MVP make him an easy target for criticism. He is making $25 million this season and is due another $21 million next season. These are Aaron Judge figures. For a player who makes just $385k less than Bryce Harper, fans expect more than what he is currently giving them.
Donaldson is yet to settle in to this Yankees team. Aaron Boone has used him in various spots across the lineup, but he hasn't gelled with this potent offense.
Josh Donaldson hit 41 HRs and 123 RBIs during his 2015 MVP season
Donaldson is hitting .222/.306/.386 on the season with only a .692 OPS. In his previous six games, he has just two hits in 21 at-bats. He has not registered a home run or an RBI in those games and has struck out 11 times.
The main concern for Yankees fans has to be the lack of home runs. With Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter injured, this lineup is heavily reliant on Aaron Judge for power. Josh Donaldson was expected to help carry some of the load.
In 95 appearances, Donaldson has just 11 home runs and 43 RBIs on the season. Below is a list of his previous seasons and the type of numbers he put up when he played over 100 games:
2013: 24 HRs, 93 RBIs in 158 games
2014: 29 HRs, 98 RBIs in 158 games
2015: 41 HRs, 123 RBIs in 158 games
2016: 37 HRs, 99 RBIs in 155 games
2017: 33 HRs, 78 RBIs in 113 games
2019: 37 HRs, 94 RBIs in 155 games
2021: 26 HRs, 72 RBIs in 135 games
With Joey Gallo's departure, it seems like Josh Donaldson has borne the brunt of the criticism from Yankees fans. It will be interesting to see if he can rebound after what has been his worst season in nearly a decade.