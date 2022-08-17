"Josh Donaldson in the cleanup spot for the New York Yankees is currently the worst thing being done in sports" "Raise your hand if you’re sick of Josh Donaldson" - Ex-MVP faces heavy fan criticism during slump

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that Josh Donaldson has been awful for the New York Yankees over the past week. During a period of the season when the Yankees have needed him most, the 2015 American League MVP has disappointed.

Last night was another poor outing for the Yankees third baseman. Donaldson was 0-3 last night in the team's 4-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The game before that, he was 0-4 in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Yankees fans have reached their limits with the three-time All-Star, who has underperformed since his move to the Big Apple.

SLAM CENTRAL STATION @SlamCentralNYY Josh Donaldson in the cleanup spot for the New York Yankees is currently the worst thing being done in sports. Josh Donaldson in the cleanup spot for the New York Yankees is currently the worst thing being done in sports.

This was the first time all season the Yankees have been shut out in back-to-back games. The offense has been shut out three times in their last six outings.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ wake up babe new horrific Donaldson at bat just dropped wake up babe new horrific Donaldson at bat just dropped https://t.co/kNYXfEXei8

The team is now 2-8 in their last eight games and 15-23 since the beginning of July.

Josh Donaldson is not the only underperforming player, but he is the most high-profile Yankee in a slump. Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are also having a tough time at the plate. Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are still having trouble finding their control on the mound.

everythingnyyankees @EYYankees Aaron Hicks & Josh Donaldson being rewarded with playing time after playing garbage all season. Comical. Aaron Hicks & Josh Donaldson being rewarded with playing time after playing garbage all season. Comical.

Mike @macman1782 Me having to watch Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson play baseball every night Me having to watch Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson play baseball every night https://t.co/ZrdBaF8LA3

Donaldson's high salary and the fact that he is an ex-MVP make him an easy target for criticism. He is making $25 million this season and is due another $21 million next season. These are Aaron Judge figures. For a player who makes just $385k less than Bryce Harper, fans expect more than what he is currently giving them.

Frank @FranksYanks23 Imagine your boss gives you 50 million and you take that money and invest it in Josh Donaldson? You wouldn’t have a job. Imagine your boss gives you 50 million and you take that money and invest it in Josh Donaldson? You wouldn’t have a job.

Donaldson is yet to settle in to this Yankees team. Aaron Boone has used him in various spots across the lineup, but he hasn't gelled with this potent offense.

Josh Donaldson hit 41 HRs and 123 RBIs during his 2015 MVP season

Josh Donaldson is presented with the 2015 AL MVP Award by former Blue Jays player George Bell.

Donaldson is hitting .222/.306/.386 on the season with only a .692 OPS. In his previous six games, he has just two hits in 21 at-bats. He has not registered a home run or an RBI in those games and has struck out 11 times.

𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  @FrankiesTwoLoud Gleyber is 7 for his last 52

Josh Donaldson is 14 for his last 73

Aaron Hicks is 5 for his last 52



all while Stanton is out and Rizzo and DJ have been banged up, it can’t and won’t stay like this Gleyber is 7 for his last 52 Josh Donaldson is 14 for his last 73Aaron Hicks is 5 for his last 52all while Stanton is out and Rizzo and DJ have been banged up, it can’t and won’t stay like this

Earl the Pearl @YankeesFanEarl Seriously what happened to Josh Donaldson this man is washed Seriously what happened to Josh Donaldson this man is washed

The main concern for Yankees fans has to be the lack of home runs. With Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter injured, this lineup is heavily reliant on Aaron Judge for power. Josh Donaldson was expected to help carry some of the load.

Trade Julius Randle @RJuliusBarrett Absolutely no urgency from the front office is pathetic. Brian Cashman really gonna watch this team get shutout back to back days and then send fucking cooked Josh Donaldson back out there clean up tomorrow. And oh yea a trash can Aaron Hicks, a struggling Gleyber and fkn Andujar Absolutely no urgency from the front office is pathetic. Brian Cashman really gonna watch this team get shutout back to back days and then send fucking cooked Josh Donaldson back out there clean up tomorrow. And oh yea a trash can Aaron Hicks, a struggling Gleyber and fkn Andujar

Anthony Jacques  @TheJoc26 🏻 #RepBx Raise your hand if you’re sick of Josh Donaldson Raise your hand if you’re sick of Josh Donaldson 👋🏻 #RepBx

In 95 appearances, Donaldson has just 11 home runs and 43 RBIs on the season. Below is a list of his previous seasons and the type of numbers he put up when he played over 100 games:

2013: 24 HRs, 93 RBIs in 158 games

2014: 29 HRs, 98 RBIs in 158 games

2015: 41 HRs, 123 RBIs in 158 games

2016: 37 HRs, 99 RBIs in 155 games

2017: 33 HRs, 78 RBIs in 113 games

2019: 37 HRs, 94 RBIs in 155 games

2021: 26 HRs, 72 RBIs in 135 games

Joe Randazzo @Yankeelibrarian Josh Donaldson’s comments in 2021 helped make Gerrit Cole the face of Spider Tack. This year his beef with Tim Anderson was a distraction.



He somehow has skirted criticism to the level IKF and Hicks get. Josh Donaldson’s comments in 2021 helped make Gerrit Cole the face of Spider Tack. This year his beef with Tim Anderson was a distraction.He somehow has skirted criticism to the level IKF and Hicks get.

With Joey Gallo's departure, it seems like Josh Donaldson has borne the brunt of the criticism from Yankees fans. It will be interesting to see if he can rebound after what has been his worst season in nearly a decade.

