Josh Donaldson Free Agency Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for recently released former MVP

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees released veteran slugger Josh Donaldson. The news was a surprise as Donaldson was nearing a rehab assignment, and manager Aaron Boone hinted at a return.

But the team does not have hope left in the season as they find themselves in last place in the American League East. They are 11 games behind the Houston Astros, who hold the final American League Wild Card spot.

The Yankees released Donaldson to clear up some space on their roster. They will likely give substantial playing time to the young players on their roster. They have their eyes set on the future and want to see what they have in the stables.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Josh Donaldson struggled during his time in New York. He went from hitting .247 in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins to a .222 batting average with the Yankees last season. In 33 games this year, he has a batting average of .142.

Top 3 landing spots for Josh Donaldson

3. Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals have employed a few players at third base this season. Carter Kieboom has gotten the bulk of the work alongside Ildemaro Vargas. Neither guy has been eye-popping, but they have stood their ground. Adding Josh Donaldson would give this team a much-needed veteran, being the third-youngest team in the league this season.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies could look at adding Donaldson to their roster. They have had to play musical chairs with their infield group this season after Rhys Hoskins went down in Spring Training. Superstar Bryce Harper has tried his hand at first base, and Alec Bohm, who is the team's starting third baseman. Donaldson could help at third base when Bohm's at first or has to take a game off.

Expand Tweet

1. Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have split time at third base between Brian Anderson and Andruw Monasterio. Alongside third, both have played various positions, including some outfield work for Anderson. Signing Donaldson would give them a proven defender at the position while still giving playing time to Anderson and the young Monasterio.