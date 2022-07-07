"Josh Donaldson’s defense is certainly not washed, that's for sure" "What a play" - New York Yankees fans applaud Josh Donaldson after brilliant defensive play

New York Yankees star Josh Donaldson impressed with an amazing defensive play against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The play robbed Pirates rookie sensation Oneil Cruz of a base hit. While Donaldson's offense has been disappointing lately, this play proves he is one of the best defenders on the team.

The Yankees uploaded a clip of the play to their Twitter account.

New York Yankees @Yankees JD with a dazzling play JD with a dazzling play 👏 https://t.co/O8wZXIncQP

A strong play like this can be a confidence booster when up to bat, which is what every New York Yankees fan is hoping will happen for Donaldson.

Donaldson has a batting average of .222 and only six home runs, both well below his career averages. Even though he isn't getting the job done in the batter's box, his defensive play has remained stellar.

Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke Josh Donaldson’s defense is certainly not washed thats for sure Josh Donaldson’s defense is certainly not washed thats for sure

This is a high-effort play that helps endear a player to a fanbase. Donaldson is a controversial figure in the top team in the MLB, but plays like this could change opinions.

Chris Halicke @ChrisHalicke Josh Donaldson isn't taking it easy on Oneil Cruz. What a play... Josh Donaldson isn't taking it easy on Oneil Cruz. What a play...

Defensive play is usually not given the credit it deserves in the modern MLB, but this play is certainly receiving its due praise.

New York Yankees fans appreciate Josh Donaldson's highlight reel-worthy play

Josh Donaldson hopes his offense will match his defense soon

Josh Donaldson has struggled to live up to his normally high offensive standards, and the fans certainly noticed.

Some even combined their praise of his play on Wednesday with an insult about his offense.

Carlos @MattBlakeStan Josh Donaldson is hitting like shit rn but his defensive value is insane lmao Josh Donaldson is hitting like shit rn but his defensive value is insane lmao

Fans in New York demand the best from sports stars, and for most of this season, they have gotten it.

With a sizable lead over AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the standings, individual slumps are not the end of the world for the New York Yankees. Since the team has played so well, poor play is much more noticeable.

Donaldson is a 12-year veteran of the MLB, and even if one part of his game is failing, he understands how to utilize the other parts. Always being able to contribute is the mark of a great player.

BocaLokaTV @BocaLokatv @Yankees how is he playing his best defense in yrs but his offense just disappeared, make it make sense please. @Yankees how is he playing his best defense in yrs but his offense just disappeared, make it make sense please.

Donaldson's defensive play stole a base hit from one of the best rookies in the league today and proves the value he brings to the Yankees.

Josh Donaldson has had a season of ups-and-downs and pulling off a play like this amid a slump is certainly an up. If this play is any indication of the rest of his season, the New York Yankees slugger will be just fine.

