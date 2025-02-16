Josh Hader's wife Maria pens heartfelt message for Alex Bregman & wife Reagan as All-Star finalizes 3-year, $120M deal with Red Sox

All-Star infielder Alex Bregman's stint in Houston ended as the former Houston Astros star signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this week to conclude his free agency.

The former Houston Astros star had a nine-year stint with the Astros since making his MLB debut with the team in 2016. Bregman and his wife Reagan Elizabeth made several friends over the last decade, one of them being his former Astros teammate Josh Hader and his wife Maria.

Maria and Reagan often share pleasantries on social media and the former had a heartfelt message after Bregman's move to Boston. Maria Hader shared an endearing picture of their son Lucas and Reagan and Alex's son Knox Sameul with Astros mascot Orbit.

"Love our people! Boston is lucky to have y'all," Maria captioned the image in her Instagram story.

(Image source - Maria Hader Instagram)

Josh Hader and his wife Maria's friendship with the Bregmans reportedly began after the formers signed for the Houston Astros on a $95 million contract for five years in January 2024.

Alex Bregman's wife Reagan bids farewell to Houston

Reagan Elizabeth moved back to Houston during their dating days and got engaged to Alex Bregman in January 2020 and tied the knot in December the same year.

She penned a heartfelt message for Astros fans and the people of Houston after Bregman signed for the Red Sox this offseason.

"To the city I’ve called home for so long," Reagan wrote her Instagram post on Saturday.

"Leaving you is bittersweet, but one thing is certain—no matter where life takes our family, I will always have so much love for this city. This is where I met my husband, where we started our family, and where so many unforgettable memories were made."

She continued:

"I’ve loved giving back to a community that has given so much to us. Seeing Houston rally around Bregman Cares has been truly humbling. Houston is also where I pursued my dreams as an entrepreneur. Thank you for your unwavering support for me, my businesses, and my passions. This city lifts up its own, and I will always be grateful. Thank you, Houston, for embracing me and my family, and for making this journey unforgettable"

Alex Bregman will be playing for a different team in the 2025 season for the first time in his MLB career and it will be interesting to see how the Astros fans welcome the two-time World Series champion when he returns to Minute Maid Mark with the Red Sox.

