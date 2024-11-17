  • home icon
  Josh Hader steals the show in cowboy hat while posing for a cozy mirror selfie with wife Maria

Josh Hader steals the show in cowboy hat while posing for a cozy mirror selfie with wife Maria

By Chirag Radhyan
Modified Nov 17, 2024 11:06 GMT
Josh Hader and wife Maria share an outfit picture. Source - Instagram
Josh Hader and wife Maria share an outfit picture. (Source - Instagram/mariajhader)

The Houston Astros pitcher Josh Hader has been enjoying the offseason with his family. Hader and wife Maria took out some time to attend the concert of Leon Bridges at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas this Friday.

Josh Hader's wife Maria shares a mirror selfie. Source - Instagram
Josh Hader's wife Maria shares a mirror selfie. Source - Instagram

Maria Hader posted an Instagram story in which she shared a mirror selfie with her husband, Josh, who can be seen sporting the cowboy look in the picture. On the other hand, Maria Hader went on for a black top with a black leather jacket, while her husband donned a cowboy hat.

The couple has been married for almost five years and has a son, Lucas Alexander Hader, who turned two years old in September. Josh Hader dated his wife Maria for three years before their marriage in late November 2019. Their first picture on social media was uploaded back in June 2015, and since then, they have continued sharing glimpses of their personal life.

After the Astros were swept in the American League Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers, Josh Hader spent more time with his family.

Josh Hader's wife Maria posts an adorable picture of her son Lucas

Josh Hader and Maria had their son, Lucas Alexander Hader, after almost three years of their marriage in September 2022. Maria Hader never loses an opportunity to share the antics of her two-year-old son with her fans on Instagram, and this Tuesday, she gave a sneak peek at the festive decoration going on in the Hader household this year.

Maria shared a picture of her toddler, where he's standing with his back to the camera in front of the Christmas tree. In the Instagram story, she also mentioned how Lucas decorated the Christmas tree a month before the festival.

Maria Hader shares a photo of son Lucas next to a small Christmas tree (credit: mariajhader/Instagram)
Maria Hader shares a photo of son Lucas next to a small Christmas tree (credit: mariajhader/Instagram)
"Decorated his own tree!" She captioned the story.

Before this, when Maria Hader traveled to cheer for her husband before the Astros started off the four-game road series against the Boston Red Sox in August, she shared a picture of her son having a meal at the restaurant. She also shared a picture of her son with a plushie which she called his "emotional support animal" in the story.

