Josh Hader and wife Maria's 'Salud' celebrates love, life and family in serene holiday retreat

For the first time, closer Josh Hader is spending an offseason as a free agent. While that can invite as much pressure as it can opportunity, the five-time All-Star appears not to be letting it get to him.

According to recent Instagram activity from Hader's wife Maria, Hader is making the most of his offseason. After their son was born last year, the two are taking time to clink cups and relax by the beach in a photogenic, undisclosed location.

Screenshot (Instagram/MariaJHader)

After winning his fifth All-Star appearance pitching out of the San Diego Padres bullpen, Josh Hader seemingly has little to worry about finding a new contract. In a career-high 61 appearances, Hader went 2-3, posting a 1.28 ERA and 33 saves across 56 innings.

Hader came to the Padres by virtue of a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022. During his time in Milwaukee, he made a name for himself as a closer, winning four All-Star nods and finishing seventh in NL Cy Young voting in his sophomore season of 2018.

While the present may include bubbles and sunsets, Josh Hader will soon have to liase with his agent to pin down a deal for 2024. Despite putting up good numbers across seven seasons in the MLB, the 29-year old has not yet nailed down a multi-year deal with a team.

"If the Padres can get Josh Hader to pitch whenever needed (4+ outs/3-days in a row), he needs to be extended. He's a legit cheat code" - Al Scott

For the San Diego Padres, keeping Hader on their staff was not an option. Already spread thin by virtue of massive contracts that implicate players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, offering a deal up to Hader's standards appeared to be a step too far.

Josh Hader could be the most underrated free agent in the market

With the Chicago Cubs being named as an interested party, Hader could find himself on a new team before long. However, in a free agents class dominated by much bigger names, Hader has flown under the radar largely.

Whether or not the Maryland native is close or not to a deal does not appear to be affecting his offseason downtime, though.

