Josh Jung Injury Update: Rangers All-Star slugger expected to return to action in time for playoff push

On Thursday, the Texas Rangers announced that Josh Jung has been cleared to resume baseball activities. Over the weekend, he will take live at-bats at the Rangers' Spring Training facility in Arizona.

Jung had been on the IL since early August after he fractured his thumb. He had to undergo surgery, which is why he has been on the IL for so long. Early reports state that he could return to the lineup as early as Monday.

This is great news for the Rangers, who are fighting to make their way into the postseason. They sit a game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. Texas holds the second AL Wild card spot, but the Toronto Blue Jays are right on their heels.

Josh Jung's return may not be enough for the Texas Rangers

Josh Jung was in a close race to win American League Rookie of the Year before he went down with his injury. Through 109 games, he slashed .274/.323/.489 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs.

This is the power that the Texas Rangers desperately need, especially with Adolis Garcia still on the IL. Garcia is not eligible to return until September 18. He injured his right patella tendon last week but avoided major injury.

Garcia has been keeping himself busy away from the team. He has been engaging in "light" baseball activities so that he is ready when he can rejoin the team.

Unfortunately, the Rangers will be without Max Scherzer for the rest of the regular season and likely the postseason. He suffered a strained teres major muscle, which is a major blow for the Rangers.

It will be interesting to see if this team has what it takes to make the postseason and how far they will go if they do.