Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown pens sweet birthday tribute for brother with throwback white bikini snap

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown penned a sweet birthday post for her brother Jace Brown's 18th birthday. On Tuesday, Kaylee shared two photos of the siblings along with heartfelt captions.Kaylee first posted their nostalgic childhood snapshot, in which the younger versions of them are playfully posing on the grass.&quot;And somehow he’s 18 years old today and taller than us all,&quot; she wrote and added a smiling emoji.She followed up with a sun-soaked photo lounging on a boat in a white bikini, alongside her brother as they soaked up the serene marina views.&quot;Happy 18th, beyond proud of the brother, friend, &amp; human you’ve become,&quot; she captioned.Kaylee's Instagram storyJung's girlfriend, Kaylee Brown, is reportedly pursuing a law degree (or legal studies) at Western State College in California. Her brother, Jace Brown, is listed on Los Alamitos High School’s varsity volleyball roster.Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown recaps 2025 season with appearances at different ballparksOn Sept. 15, Josh Jung's girlfriend, Kaylee Brown, made a post documenting her road trips and posing with the third baseman at different ballparks. The post was captioned:&quot;A little bit of everywhere&quot;She posted pictures from the New York Mets' Citi Field, Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, Athletics' Sutter Health Park and Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier on Aug. 29, the couple visited Twin Rocks Estate Winery and posed for a photo in the backdrop of a waterfront. In that post, Kaylee wore a cream strapless jumpsuit. Josh captioned the photo:&quot;No such thing as a bad off day 🤷‍♂️&quot;Josh Jung's brother Jace joked in comments about why Kaylee wasn’t facing the camera:&quot;Why isn’t she looking at the camera? How many tries did this take?&quot;Kaylee responded:&quot;Only 2, believe it or not.&quot;Josh added:“Because I’m the best view.”Josh Jung's Rangers couldn't make it to the postseason as they finished the season with an 81-81 record, 6.0 games behind the final AL wildcard spot. The third baseman batted .251 to go along with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs.