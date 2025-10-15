  • home icon
  Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown pens sweet birthday tribute for brother with throwback white bikini snap

Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown pens sweet birthday tribute for brother with throwback white bikini snap

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 15, 2025 04:02 GMT
Josh Jung
Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown pens sweet birthday tribute for brother with throwback white bikini snap.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown penned a sweet birthday post for her brother Jace Brown's 18th birthday. On Tuesday, Kaylee shared two photos of the siblings along with heartfelt captions.

Kaylee first posted their nostalgic childhood snapshot, in which the younger versions of them are playfully posing on the grass.

"And somehow he’s 18 years old today and taller than us all," she wrote and added a smiling emoji.

She followed up with a sun-soaked photo lounging on a boat in a white bikini, alongside her brother as they soaked up the serene marina views.

"Happy 18th, beyond proud of the brother, friend, & human you’ve become," she captioned.
Kaylee&#039;s Instagram story
Kaylee's Instagram story

Jung's girlfriend, Kaylee Brown, is reportedly pursuing a law degree (or legal studies) at Western State College in California. Her brother, Jace Brown, is listed on Los Alamitos High School’s varsity volleyball roster.

Josh Jung's girlfriend Kaylee Brown recaps 2025 season with appearances at different ballparks

On Sept. 15, Josh Jung's girlfriend, Kaylee Brown, made a post documenting her road trips and posing with the third baseman at different ballparks. The post was captioned:

"A little bit of everywhere"

She posted pictures from the New York Mets' Citi Field, Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, Athletics' Sutter Health Park and Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park.

Earlier on Aug. 29, the couple visited Twin Rocks Estate Winery and posed for a photo in the backdrop of a waterfront. In that post, Kaylee wore a cream strapless jumpsuit. Josh captioned the photo:

"No such thing as a bad off day 🤷‍♂️"

Josh Jung's brother Jace joked in comments about why Kaylee wasn’t facing the camera:

"Why isn’t she looking at the camera? How many tries did this take?"
Kaylee responded:

"Only 2, believe it or not."

Josh added:

“Because I’m the best view.”

Josh Jung's Rangers couldn't make it to the postseason as they finished the season with an 81-81 record, 6.0 games behind the final AL wildcard spot. The third baseman batted .251 to go along with 14 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications