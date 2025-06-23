Josh Naylor's wife Chantel Collado celebrates the Diamondback star's 28th birthday with timeline of their romantic journey

On the 28th birthday of Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, his wife Chantel Collado gave fans a glimpse into their relationship, which started from school days.

Naylor and Collado both grew up in Mississauga, Ontario, and attended St. Joan of Arc Catholic Secondary School together. This is where they first met in 2015, and Collado shared the unseen photo on Sunday.

"Happy birthday to my baby from time," she wrote.

Collado posted a photo from 2015 MLB draft day, which took place on June 8th at MLB Network's Studio 42 in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Miami Marlins drafted the first baseman with the 12th pick.

The couple celebrated the 2016 Valentine's Day together posing in dark colored outfits next to each other. Collado shared a memory from 2017 when they visited Lake Elsinore in California. They posed beside a giant baseball. In 2018, the couple celebrated Christmas together.

2019 marked the year when Naylor made his major league debut for the San Diego Padres. The duo celebrated this accomplishment through a party. In 2020, 2021 and 2022, the duo roamed around the world, traveling and visiting iconic places.

On June 12, 2023, the first baseman went down on one knee to propose to Collado. Chantel celebrated a vibrant bachelorette party in the Dominican Republic later in 2024.

Earlier this year, the couple exchanged their vows in a two-part ceremony on January 4–5, 2025: first in a church, then at a grand reception in Mississauga.

Chantel Collado's Instagram story

Josh Naylor's wife Chantel shares throwback snap from childhood

Before sharing a slideshow to mark Josh Naylor's 28th birthday, Chantel Collado shared three photos on Friday, marking three different decades of her life in singing.

"Every era tells a story. This new era means the world to me," she wrote in the caption.

Collado is a Latin singer-songwriter. Naylor is enjoying his first season with the Diamondbacks. He is hitting .303 along with nine home runs and 10 stolen bases.

