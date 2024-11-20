"Juan Soto is 4 years younger than Shohei Ohtani" - MLB insider lists 3 factors helping star free agent sign historic $600,000,000-$700,000,000 deal 

As baseball teams across the country continue to pursue Juan Soto's signature, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that he is set to sign a record contract because of the age factor. The 26-year-old is four years younger than Shohei Ohtani was when he signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is expected to attract a bigger deal.

When asked about the potential value of his contract, New York Post's Heyman predicted that it would be a new record and listed the reasons why.

"It's the age factor. Juan Soto is about four years younger that Shohei Ohtani was as a free agent," Heyman said. "Another factor is that he's willing to play anywhere, whereas Ohtani probably just wanted to go to Southern Claifornia.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And also he has Scott Boras as an agent. That's the reason we're looking at the record contract in terms of actual value," he added.

After starting his MLB career with the Washington Nationals in 2018, followed by a brief spell with the San Diego Padres, Soto now finds himself as a free agent after a successful season with the New York Yankees. The outfielder enters free agency as the biggest name in the market and is expected to sign a record-breaking contract in the coming days.

While discussing the potential value of a historic contract, MLB insider Jon Heyman said that he expects to break Ohtani's record last year. Moreover, the Dominican does not seem to have a preferred city so geography may not be a hindrance. Finally, with Scott Boras as his agent, his value is sure to be maximized in the market.

MLB insider reports Philadelphia Phillies set to enter Juan Soto race

Juan Soto has reportedly already met with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the past few days. With the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets also in the running, Heyman reported that the Philadelphia Phillies are also planning to meet with Soto.

Expand Tweet

Having last won the World Series more than a decade earlier, the Phillies are eager to bring the championship home as much as anyone. They will no doubt be a good prospect for Soto, but it remains to be seen if they can beat the stiff competition in the market.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback