"Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Jarren Duran were 3 guys in front of him" - Ex-Mets GM forecasts bright future for Detroit Tigers star Riley Greene

On Wednesday, MLB insider and former New York Mets General Manager Steve Phillips discussed Riley Greene's excellent 2024 season and how, if he continues on his upward trajectory, he could be one of the Detroit Tigers' most important players.

Further, Phillips talked about how, at only 23, he was behind only Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Jarren Duran in the WAR (wins above replacement) charts for outfielders in the major leagues. This stat can give a decently accurate description of just how important a player is for their team, comparing how many wins the team got with him playing regularly to what the team would have managed if an average, replacement-level player had taken to the field instead.

"You talk about Riley Greene playing a solid left field for the Detroit Tigers last year. He's a leader on the team, he's just 23 years old. Entering his age 24 season, a 5.4 WAR, the fourth highest for an outfielder in the major leagues. Soto, Judge and Jarren Duran were the three guys in front of him. I think this guy's ceiling is phenomenal. Over a 130 OPS+ last year, he can hit for power, he can hit for average, I think we've not even come close to the level [he can get to]." Steve Phillips said

Greene played a key role in the Tigers clinching qualification to the postseason in 2024, finishing the regular season with a .262 batting average, 24 home runs and 74 RBIs. His consistent performances were duly rewarded, as the 24-year-old earned his first-ever All-Star cap in July, while also making the cut as a finalist for a Silver Slugger award.

Riley Greene continuing to improve and potentially challenge for an MVP award could be the key to success for the Tigers in 2025

Having ended 2024 as arguably one of the finest hitters in a Detroit uniform, young Riley Greene will only improve as he gains experience at the top level of baseball.

Though his stats for 2024 were impressive, they weren't MVP levels by any stretch, and Detroit Tigers fans will be hoping Riley Greene can potentially make that big 'step up' in the new season. Playing in the AL Central, Greene will have to compete with the likes of Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr. for the illustrious prize, who will no doubt be there or thereabouts come November.

