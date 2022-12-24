Juan Soto is looking forward to finally getting to play with Fernando Tatis Jr. on the San Diego Padres. Soto was acquired by the Padres midseason, while Tatis was recovering from an injury. During his recovery, he was suspended for 80-games for violating the MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. However, the Padres should finally be at full strength in 2023.

The Padres have a trio of bona fide superstars in Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. All are MVP-caliber players who provide solid defense and electric offense. It's a trio that one would create in a video game, but instead gets to play together in reality.

"We're going to welcome Tatis with open arms when he returns to San Diego. He's the man," Soto said.

Soto seems as excited and happy to see Tatis return to the field as the rest of us. When Tatis is healthy and playing at his best, there are few better players in the MLB. He and Machado led the Padres before the team acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. The blockbuster trade was made with one goal in mind: a World Series championship.

As long as Fernando Tatis Jr. is able to get down to business, the San Diego Padres should be championship contenders.

Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado bring high expectations to the San Diego Padres in 2023

These three players are all capable of being the top player on a championship team. The fact that all three are together almost makes a championship the expectation. They still have to get past the LA Dodgers in their own division, but they have the firepower to accomplish that feat, especially if Fernando Tatis Jr. is still the player he once was.

Some players thrive when the stakes are the highest; other players shrink in the spotlight. The lights will be at their brightest in 2023 for the Padres, and how their stars play will dictate their level of success.

