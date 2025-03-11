Juan Soto gives his verdict on Francisco Lindor-Pete Alonso "sandwich" compared to his Padres days

Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets gives them a strong batting lineup that has the likes of Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos. They re-signed Pete Alonso, which will allow Soto to slot in between two franchise stalwarts Lindor and Alonso.

That will make the top three one of the most competitive 1-2-3 to pitch against in the league. Lindor finished second in the NL MVP standings last season, hitting .273 with 91 RBIs and 33 home runs.

Alonso, meanwhile, hit 88 RBIs and 34 home runs at a pace of .240. Adding Juan Soto, who hit career high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs at an average of .288 with the New York Yankees in 2024, gives the Mets a powerful punch.

On the MLB Network Radio, Soto, asked about his position between Lindor and Alonso and if they are the two best players to sandwich in between, said that it's a toss-up between the Mets and the San Diego Padres lineup, where he usually hit between the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts.

"It's very close, very close. I think it's really, really good one. I feel like San Diego was really good one too. But definitely this one is going to be great. I think it's going to be special. As these players, they have experience in the NL East and play New York and everything," Soto said.

All three are expected to complement each other. Lindor has settled well into the leadoff hitting spot. Soto, who had a high 18.1% walk rate in 2024, can alternate between needing to get on base and needing to go yard, while Alonso has always been a power at-bat driving in runs for the Mets.

David Stearns opens up about Juan Soto's time in the Mets clubhouse

In an exclusive interview with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made his feelings known about Juan Soto's interactions with his teammates and other staff. As per Stearns, Soto has been able to balance his "business" well.

"He likes to have fun. He's a funny guy,” Stearns said. “I think seeing him interact with his teammates on a daily basis, interact with the staff on a daily basis, it's business when it's in the cage, and it's business when it's (on the field), and then when it's (in the clubhouse), it's fun, and it's humor, smiling. That's cool to see.”

Juan Soto will hope that he adapts to both the on-field and off-field dynamics of the Mets soon to deliver the expected results.

