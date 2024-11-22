"Juan Soto is going to feel like he's playing at home" - David Ortiz explains why Red Sox would be great fit for Yankees star amid free agency saga

The Boston Red Sox were one of the first teams to meet with the top free agent in the class, Juan Soto. They had a three-hour meeting that reportedly went well, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

They are just one of a handful of clubs that have met with the four-time All-Star. Signing him will be an uphill battle as the New York Mets and New York Yankees are expected to be the favorites to acquire Soto.

However, Boston legend David Ortiz believes this is the place where Soto could shine. He explained his reasoning on a recent airing of Fenway Rundown.

"He is going to play for an organization that has a lot of history, he's going to play for an organization that has a lot of fans," said Ortiz.

Boston is one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball. They are the ninth oldest club in the league and play in one of the most historic ballparks in the sport.

"He is going to feel like he is playing at home in the Dominican Republic and he is going to have in his corner his godfather 'Big Papi'" said Ortiz.

Ortiz explains that Soto would feel right at home in Boston. He would have his home influence with teammates like Rafael Devers and the youngster Brayan Bello who are also from the Dominican Republic.

The Red Sox need a player like Juan Soto

Red Sox FA Target - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

It has been a tough few seasons for the Red Sox. They have had a hard time keeping up with the competitiveness of the American League East, missing the postseason the last three years.

Boston plays in arguably the toughest division in baseball, but they have not done much about it. They failed to bring in high-profile free agents last season after promising the fanbase they would be aggressive.

Much of that could all be forgiven by signing Juan Soto this winter. he is a player the team could build around for years to come and would greatly improve the club's chances going into next season.

Boston is also a great place to play. As mentioned earlier, Fenway Park is a top-tier stadium and the fanbase puts their athletes on a pedestal.

This could be a move that greatly changes Boston's future moving forward. However, the question is, will they fork over the money Soto is looking for?

