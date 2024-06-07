Juan Soto Injury Update: Yankees star exits game against Twins due to forearm tightness

Juan Soto exited the ball game against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in the top of the sixth inning due to left forearm tightness, the New York Yankees said. Rain halted the game for 56 minutes after the fifth innings. Post that, Alex Verdugo was stationed at left field, replacing Aaron Judge from left to right, where Soto was initially stationed.

Soto had two walks in three-plate appearance, reaching home once. There wasn't any visible part of the game that could have pointed where the slugger might have picked up the injury. However, he made a couple of throws from the right field, and the velocity of those throws were diminished, as per MLB.com.

Juan Soto was one of the bright spots in the Yankees lineup, so the club will hope that it's only a minor injury that won't lead to a longer absence.

Soto had a 365/.488/.841 batting line over his last 18 games, including eight home runs, 19 RBIs and 16 walks.

Juan Soto hints at entering free agency, says "ain’t closing any doors"

There's a good chance that Juan Soto will be extended a lucrative contract before the outfielder becomes a free agent when the season concludes. However, it doesn't seem his agent Scott Boras is not going to free agency this season, as many think that he could get an around $500 million worth contract if he enters free agency.

Earlier, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner wished Soto would keep wearing pinstripes.

When Soto returned to Petco Park earlier in May, reporters asked Soto about his future and whether he would like to make a return to the San Diego Padres.

“We’re going to be open to this with anybody and everybody," Soto said. "We ain’t closing any doors. Whoever wants to talk about deals and stuff, I’m open to it with everybody. I don’t have any problem with that.”

He also added that for now he's focused to win it all for the Yankees this year and that he's not thinking too ahead for now.

“That’s going to be in the future,” Soto added. via NJ.com. “We’re going to see if we make it to the future, but right now I’m focusing toward 2024. I’m a Yankee right now and my goals are really clear. That is win a championship.”

Well, a return to the Padres in unlikely, given many more high pocket teams will likely like Juan Soto's services, and one of them could be Steve Cohen's New York Mets.

