"Juan Soto is not just a good batter" - Red Sox legend makes bold prediction on $765,000,000 star’s Mets impact

Multiple clubs were after Juan Soto this offseason before the New York Mets brought him home with a 15-year, $765 million, the biggest contract in major league history. The likes of the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox also went the distance, extending their biggest contracts, but they couldn't match the Mets' offer.

Among the ones disappointed on not seeing Soto coming to their club is Red Sox legend David Ortiz. Many believe that had the Red Sox made the deal with Soto, he could have been their next "Big Papi."

During Sunday's interview with Ortiz on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, the former MVP made a bold prediction about Soto.

"As I want him in this organization because I know what he brings to the table," Ortiz said (25:00 onwards).

"Yeah, you know, he’s not just a good batter. You know, Juan Soto brings so much to the table. He's the kind of kid that you can build an organization around, without a doubt. Oh yeah, the minute he walks in there, you want to learn something about him.

"I'm telling you, he's going to make a big difference in the Mets organization. He's got that power," Ortiz added.

David Ortiz revealed he personally pitched Juan Soto to sign with Red Sox

The first two months of the offseason were only about Juan Soto. Every deep-pocketed franchise wanted a player who was in his mid-20s and already in his prime.

David Ortiz also knew the value Soto brings to the table, and that's why tried to convince him to come to the Red Sox.

“We wanted him in Boston,” Ortiz said in December. “Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.”

“If he signs with this organization, which is an amazing organization, he can balance the clubhouse in a way that I did. He’s gonna have Coach Papi in his corner,” Ortiz added.

While Ortiz didn't have his way despite the personal pitch, he acknowledged that his fellow Dominican deserves every bit of the record-setting contract.

“It’s great,’’ Ortiz said. “It’s well deserved, what he got, and we’re gonna continue cheering for him. He’s a great kid. You guys are gonna enjoy Soto for a while here.’’

After failing to land Soto, the Red Sox went on to sign third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal.

