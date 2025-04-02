Juan Soto makes his feelings known on Sandy Alcantara's potential trade to Mets

We are not that far removed from Sandy Alcantara being considered arguably the best pitcher in baseball. The 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery, however he is back and already making an impact for the Miami Marlins.

Ad

Sandy Alcantara has looked sharp so far this season for the Marlins, posting a 1-0 record with a 3.72 ERA and 11 strikeouts over 9.2 innings of work. While it's clear that he gives Miami a chance to win every time he takes to the mound, there is a belief that he could be the highest profile pitcher on the trade block this season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the team's that has been the most heavily linked to Alcantara are the New York Mets. This offseason, the Mets made a number of significant moves to improve the roster, with the signing of Juan Soto being the biggest acquistion of the winter. That being said, the team's rotation remains a question, which is something that Juan Soto believes can improve if they can land Alcantara.

“It would be one of the best trades that we could have. I know we have great pitching here, but adding a Cy Young winner like that would be huge," Juan Soto told the New York Post.

Ad

While the idea of landing Sandy Alcantara might be an exciting one for every team across Major League Baseball, Soto acknowledged that the Marlins won't be looking to let him go at a discount. That being said, Juan Soto believes that fans and experts have not been able to see what Alcantara is capable of, which would change dramatically on a winning team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“He is doing that on a team that has no serious chance to go to the playoffs, but he keeps trying and competing even without run support. Whenever he goes to a winning team you are going to see what Sandy Alcantara is capable of," Soto continued.

Sandy Alcantara's contract makes him even more valuable to contenders looking to bolster their rotation

When Alcantara is healthy, he can simply dominate any lineup in baseball, which is why he will be such a hot commodity if he becomes available. That being said, he might be even more valuable to teams given the fact that he would not be considered a rental given his remaining years of team control.

The Miami Marlins ace remains under contract for both 2025 and 2026, but his contract also includes a $21,000,000 club option for the 2027 season. Unlike like other starting pitchers who could be dealt this season such as Dylan Cease, Alcantara is not slated for unrestricted free agency until potentially 2028, only adding to his value and likely his trade cost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback