Juan Soto opens up after earning first win post $765,000,000 deal

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto picked up his first win with the team following his 15-year, $765 million contract after beating the Houston Astros 3-1 at Daikin Park on Friday evening. Soto marked the series-leveling win over the Astros by scoring his first home run in a Mets uniform to help ease a bit of the pressure off his shoulders at the start of the new season.

Juan Soto had received some flak on social media after the New York Mets lost 3-1 to the Houston Astros in their Opening Day encounter the previous evening. The Mets slugger failed to deliver for his team with runners on the corners in the ninth inning with two outs, as Astros closer Josh Hader struck him out looking to end the game.

The Mets and Juan Soto came up with a strong response the following day. He spoke to reporters about earning his first win for his new team after defeating the Astros on Friday.

"It's always great [to win]. It's not easy to win a big league game, and coming through on a new team, new clubhouse, and seeing how this club will react for everyone, it's a different feeling," Soto said. "Couldn't wait to see how it is after we win, and it feels very good."

Soto also discussed his approach to dealing with the pressure to get off to a strong start after signing a record-breaking contract in the offseason.

"Just think about the team," he said. "Just be out there for your team. Don't be thinking about yourself. I think that's one of the things that can take my pressure off. Just think about what we can do and what we are capable of doing as a team."

The Mets have tied the series at one win apiece and will take on the Astros for the deciding rubber on Saturday.

It's always great to have the first one: Juan Soto

Juan Soto notched his first regular season home run for the Mets on Friday (Image Source: IMAGN)

Juan Soto recorded his first home run for the New York Mets with a solo shot off Houston Astros starting pitcher Hunter Brown in the third inning. The left-handed slugger reflected upon the hit in his interview with the media after the game.

"It's always great to have the first one," he said. "A lot of guys want to get the first one away early and try to get that pressure off, so it feels pretty good."

Soto crushed a 96 mph fastball from Brown on a 1-2 count with two outs into the facade of the second-deck bleachers over the right field wall. The ball traveled 397 feet with an exit velocity of 107.3 mph, according to Google Statcast.

