Juan Soto reveals shocking details about blockbuster $765,000,000 deal with Mets

Juan Soto signed the biggest contract in modern American sports on Dec. 11, surpassing Shohei Ohtani's in 2024. The slugger recently revealed that it could have been for a bigger sum of money.

Soto joined the New York Mets on a 15-year $765 million contract. It was worth $65 million more than Ohtani's deal, although the two-way star's $70 million AAV is still the most.

"Five teams (made the final cut)," Soto said on Thursday, via Abriendo Sports. "Dodgers, Toronto, Boston, Mets and Yankees. (Going to the Mets) was a decision we checked, as the Mets didn't offer the most money. Some teams offered more."

When asked if he could say which teams offered more money, Soto only laughed. It was reported that the New York Yankees offered him $5 million less than the Mets, so they are not one of the teams that offered more.

The LA Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays could have, although it's unlikely that the Dodgers did given how expensive their roster already was.

That likely indicates that the Red Sox, who were heavily involved in the pursuit of Soto and had David Ortiz join the fray, and the Toronto Blue Jays may have offered more.

Juan Soto made shocking NY revelation

Juan Soto said when he signed that New York was a Mets town and has been for a while. He also said the team offered him the best chance to win a championship.

Juan Soto said he misses the Yankees (Imagn)

"It's been a Mets town for a long time," Soto said in December, via Athlon Sports. "I think we just gotta bring it to the top. Championships are gonna tell you if it's a Yankees or a Mets town at the end of the day."

However, Soto is singing a slightly different tune. On Tuesday, he revealed that he misses the New York Yankees and that his time there was a good learning experience.

He did reaffirm his commitment to the Mets, so it's not likely a case of buyer's remorse, but he is finally speaking fondly of his former team and his ex-teammates like Aaron Judge.

