“Juan Soto’s been abysmal!” - Ex-NFLer Boomer Esiason dumbfounded by outfielder’s “ugly” play, questions Mets’ $765,000,000 investment

The New York Mets have been going through a slump since the All-Star break last month, and fans have been critical of All-Star slugger Juan Soto. Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason is the latest to criticize the Mets star.

Juan Soto grabbed the headlines after signing a $765 million deal, the largest contract in North American sports history, with the Mets in the offseason. However, the former World Series winner has failed to live up to the high expectations.

After the Mets' 4-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason ripped Juan Soto's form and his antics at the plate in Thursday's episode of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” show.

"His last, I don't know, want to say three weeks, since the All-Star break, he's been abysmal," Esiason said (5:00 onwards).

The former NFL quarterback and lifelong Mets fan also criticized Soto for not being a leader in the clubhouse despite being given the same facilities as Barry Bonds and other MLB greats.

"He's popular in the locker room and I'm sure you know the fact that his family's got a suite, and it's got all the trappings of being the superstar that the way they treated Barry Bonds, the way they treated Alex Rodriguez, the way they treated, Mark McGuire, the way they treated Sammy Sosa," Esiason said.

Boomer Esiason highlighted a play from Juan Soto in the outfield during the series finale on Wednesday, alleging the All-Star outfielder's lack of hustle allowed Gabriel Arias to get an extra base for his RBI triple. He said:

"You make this kind of money and you put forth what seems to be a very average effort. I mean, it's just ugly, it's absolutely ugly and it's unexpected."

Former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason dismisses Juan Soto's leadership skills

Juan Soto's Mets contract set the MLB record by surpassing Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, Boomer Esiason said he is not a leader like Ohtani or New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

“Your highest-paid player, whether it be Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani or, in this case, Juan Soto, has to lead the team. They have to set the example. And when the example that is being set is one that just doesn’t look, at least to the naked eye, and as a former athlete looks to me like… If that’s the guy making $760 million and he’s supposed to be a leader, I’m not following that guy.”

The Mets have lost eight of their last nine games, surrendering the NL East top spot to the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto has been one of the big contributors to the team's slide as he is batting .185 in his last 15 games.

