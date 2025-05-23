Juan Soto's agent Scott Boras claims Red Sox would have topped Mets' $765M offer amid drama

There was no better free agent on the market this past offseason than Juan Soto. Plenty of teams did their best to sway him to sign a contract with them, but he chose the New York Mets in the end.
The two sides agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract, shattering Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is now the highest-paid player in the sport, but he could have potentially gotten a bigger contract if he had signed elsewhere.
Soto's agent, Scott Boras, revealed that the slugger could have made more money if he had signed with the Boston Red Sox. MLB insider Mike Rodriguez details the claims via X.
"Scott Boras mentions that he could have gotten more money for Juan Soto with Boston," said Rodriguez.
During free agency, Boston was in the mix, and they reportedly offered Soto a 15-year, $700 million deal. However, according to Boras, they were ready to go even higher than that.
At the end of the day, Soto was won over by the family-friendly atmosphere that surrounds the Mets. He was also excited about the future the team is and has been building over the years.
Scott Boras reveals Juan Soto is still adjusting to his new role
Last season with the New York Yankees, Juan Soto was protected at the plate. He had Aaron Judge hitting behind him in the batting lineup, and pitchers were more fearful of Judge than Soto.
Soto got a ton of good pitches to hit last season, but without Judge, pitchers are attacking him. It took him a bit to get adjusted to that, and he is still learning to adjust to being the face of a major franchise.
"He also emphasizes that Soto is in the process of familiarizing himself with the crown, although he acknowledges that he still needs at least another month to fully adapt" said Rodriguez.
So far, Soto has played in 49 games, hitting .243/.374/.429 with eight home runs and 21 runs batted in. However, the problem may not be in how he is getting pitched to.
Juan Soto has seen a dip in his bat speed this season. He also has increased his in-zone takes, which is not a combination for success. Despite this, the slugger's agent is not all too worried about his dip in offense to start the year.