Juan Soto's return to Yankees stadium being overshadowed by Caitlin Clark-led WNBA leaves MLB fans baffled

In 2024, Juan Soto enjoyed a fantastic season in the Bronx, helping the Yankees win the AL East and make it to the World Series. Soto signed with the New York Mets in the offseason, becoming public enemy number one from a Yankee's perspective.
Returning to his former home for the Subway Series over the weekend, all eyes were on Soto and the NL East leaders as they took on their AL East counterparts. Naturally, a remarkable number of viewers tuned in, with viewership peaking during the rubber game. Statistics estimate that about 2.5 million fans watched Sunday's fixture.
Much to many fans' surprise, however, a WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, which took place a day prior, amassed even more viewers. A comparison between the two games was posted on X by insider Joe Pompliano.
"Yes, I know the WNBA was on ABC while MLB was on ESPN." Pompliano said. "But a 35-point WNBA blowout averaging more viewers than a Yankees vs. Mets game (combined with Juan Soto's return to Yankee Stadium) is a wild outcome that no one could have seen coming years ago."
Reacting to the news, fans were left baffled. Many claimed it was 'the Caitlin Clark' effect.
"If it any other team ie not Caitlin Clark you wouldn’t have those numbers." a fan posted
"Yeah, the WNBA beating Yankees-Mets in ratings is like finding out your childhood goldfish outlived your grandparents. Respectfully. It’s wild. You blink, and Caitlin Clark’s outdrawing subway series baseball like she’s doing layups on Nielsen itself." another fan commented
"The Caitlin impact! Wow" another fan replied
"CC effect. Plain and simple." another fan responded
"It’s because of CC! That’s the only reason" another fan shared
"If it weren’t for Caitlin there would be no viewers. Plain and simple." another fan wrote
Juan Soto and the Mets came up short in the Subway Series
Though the New York Mets came into the Subway Series with plenty of momentum, currently leading the NL East, they were unable to get the better of the New York Yankees in the three-game series in the Bronx.
Juan Soto, batting .246 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs in a slight struggle for his new team, again failed to impress. In a total of 12 at-bats throughout the three games, Soto only managed to register one hit.