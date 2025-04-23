Juan Soto’s teammate Max Kranick reveals what it really takes to make it to the big leagues

It has been a long road to success for veteran pitcher Max Kranick. The 27-year-old has emerged as a valuable asset for the New York Mets this season after coverting from a starting pitcher to a bullpen arm. Despite the team signing superstars such as Juan Soto this offseason, his teammate Kranick has proven himself to a quality piece for the team's success.

After being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Max Kranick struggled to make much of an impact on the squad. While he was able to make his Major League debut in 2021, things did not go as planned as he posted a 6.28 ERA over 38.2 innings of work.

More underperforming and a Tommy John Surgery later, Kranick was designated for assignment, only to be claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. This is where everything change for Kranick, who spent all of 2024 in the minors, before earning an Opening Day roster spot for 2025, a moment that he recollected during an interview with MLB Central, which included a text message from his favorite player.

"David Wright did, my favorite player. That was really special as well. I showed Hayden Senger, who I was sitting next to on the bus, and was like 'is this a joke, is this real?" Kranick explained.

Max Kranick, who became a New York Mets fan through his father, explained that making the MLB roster was a "dream come true." The veteran has been making the most of his opportunity with the big club, posting a 1-0 record with a 2.93 ERA and 9 strikeouts over 15.2 innings of work. While he is certainly lucky to have this chance, Kranick gained plenty of experience in the minor leagues which has helped him along the way.

"I definitely think it's a grind. You need your routine the first couple of years in the minor leagues, while figuring out what works and what doesn't... I didn't really figure things out until about 2020, it took me a little while, but health, velocity, and pitches came with it," Kranick continued.

Max Kranick provided some insight into the New York Mets' dominant pitching staff this season

The New York Mets currently have the best record in baseball, sitting at 17-7. While the club has been benefitting from excellent seasons from the likes of Pete Alonso, the team's pitching staff has been phenomenal, something he acknowledged during the interview, giving credit to his coaches.

"Hef and the pitching coaches and the pitching staff set the tone. They're so steady every day, they're always trying to get us a little bit better. They make it easy to come to work every day," Max Kranick said.

Prior to Wednesday's action, the Mets sit 1st in team ERA and 2nd in strikeouts. While their were some question marks surrounding the pitching staff coming into the year, players such as Kodai Senga have taken huge steps forward so far in 2025.

