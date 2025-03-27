Juan Soto shares eye-opening compliment about Freddie Freeman

Juan Soto and Freddie Freeman are undoubtedly up there on the list of the best hitters across the MLB. Both are coming off an exceptional 2024 season that put them in the top 10 of greatest baseball players right now, according to MLB Network.

Soto is coming off a year with the New York Yankees where he hit .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in. Freeman hit .282/.378/.476 with 22 home runs and 89 runs batted in.

When asked who the best hitter in the league was, of course, Soto said himself. But he quickly changed his tune and gave that title to Freddie Freeman, via ESPN.

"I feel like he's one of the best hitters I've ever seen. There's a lot of guys that have had [long] careers like [Albert] Pujols. Mike Trout has been having great years. But the guy I see every day since I've been in the big league is Freddie Freeman," said Soto.

That is quite the compliment from someone who had nearly every team in chokehold this past winter. Especially when there are players like Aaron Judge coming off their second AL MVP Award.

Soto puts more of an emphasis on today's hitters than he does on hitters in the past. With just how dominant pitching has become over the years, finding success at the plate is much harder.

Juan Soto's new teammate is more than excited to take the field with him

New York Mets - Juan soto and Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

The Mets have been looking to return to their glory days for the last few years. That all started with acquiring Francisco Lindor in 2021. The Amazins acquired him and Carlos Carrasco from the Cleveland Guardians for Amed Rosario, Andres Gimenez, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene.

Lindor quickly became a leader for the club. Some leaders may not like their team adding another star player to take away some of the shine, but not Lindor. He is more than happy to team up with Juan Soto this season.

"I'm happy he's here. I think he's definitely going to help us win. Why would I be mad? He's putting our team in a much better spot" said Lindor.

These two could combine to wreak havoc across the league. Many insiders have them pegged as the best hitting duo coming into the 2025 season, over Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

