"Juan Soto is not Shohei Ohtani 2.0" - MLB analyst questions value of superstar free agent for LA Dodgers

Following a career-best season with the New York Yankees in 2024 that ended in defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Juan Soto's free agency has started to make headlines in the offseason.

Juan Soto's free agency was always expected to gain significant traction. He is regarded as one of the best hitters in the game, and his age is on his side. Soto reportedly met with the New York Mets on Sunday and was rumored to be offered a $660,000,000 contract, as MLB insider Hector Gomez reported.

However, former Dodgers reporter and MLB analyst Alana Rizzo questioned Soto's potential deal hovering around the $700,000,000 deal Shohei Ohtani signed last offseason. She feels the reigning World Series winners will not be spending that much for Soto who isn't a two-way star.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She said (2:28):

"The last I checked he (Juan Soto) wasn't a two-way player, he is not Shohei Ohtani 2.0. Shohei is a two-way player, he is an international superstar, he is going to make a lot of money for the Guggenheim group and good for Guggenheim.

"Juan Soto is just not that type of guy. I don't think we need to put that dollar or that type of figure on just a right fielder or just a designated hitter. I don't think we (Dodgers) go for him.

Dodgers set to meet Juan Soto as AL MVP finalist's free agency heats up

Although Alana Rizzo feels the Dodgers are unlikely to spend big for Juan Soto, the NL West team is reportedly meeting the star free agent and his agent Scott Boras on Tuesday.

MLB insider Mark Feinsand broke the news on Monday.

"Dodgers are up next with their Soto meeting expected Tuesday, per sources."

Expand Tweet

Juan Soto has reportedly met with the Mets, Blue Jays, Red Sox and the Yankees over the last few days. But the Dodgers won't be the last team meeting the All-Star slugger who is one of the three finalists for the AL MVP title this year. According to Feinsand, the Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays are also likely to meet the coveted free agent in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback