Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani catch strays from Padres' $135,000,000 star

After signing a massive contract extension this week, San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill took a light jab at superstars Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.

Ad

Merrill signed a nine-year, $135 million extension on Tuesday, ending speculation about the outfielder’s future. During the press conference after his extension, Jackson Merrill and team GM A. J. Preller said all the right things, focusing on their commitment to bringing a championship to San Diego.

Merrill took a subtle jab at Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and New York Mets slugger Juan Soto during the press conference, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s contracts out there that are beyond absurd… but having a relationship with a real human being and a real team like I have here, you can’t beat that.”

Ad

Trending

Merrill’s jab focused on the importance of building relationships within an organization, not just cashing in on the biggest possible deal. He added:

“You can’t just sign for $700 million and want everything to be perfect. I’ve got people all around the clubhouse that are supporting me, supporting my family... I’m just grateful for that.”

Ad

Merrill expressed his appreciation for the Padres organization. He underscored that the Padres were the first team to scout and sign him. As a result, he and the Padres are the perfect fit for one another.

Jackson Merrill concluded his thoughts by stating:

“This is exactly where I want to be.”

Merrill is part of a talented core of players that features Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Dylan Cease, and Luis Arraez. That core will look to dethrone the Dodgers as the NL West’s best.

Ad

Breaking down Jackson Merrill’s contract extension with Padres

Jackson Merrill’s contract extension with San Diego comes at a good time for both sides. As Spotrac reports, Merrill’s contract extension looks good for both sides.

For the Padres, the extension wipes out three years of arbitration eligibility. Merrill’s age 24, 25, and 26 seasons, in which he would have been arbitration eligible, are now covered by his new deal.

Ad

His new deal takes him to 2034, his age-31 season. In that span, Merrill’s salary will range from $2.1 million in 2026 to 7.1 million in 2027, then $9.1 million in 2028. In 2029, Merrill’s AAV will jump to $11.1 million.

From the 2030 to 2034 seasons, Merrill is scheduled to earn $21.1 million per season. There is a club option for 2035 worth $30 million. It’s worth noting that the 2035 club option can become a player option if Merrill finishes in the Top-Five MVP voting.

Jackson Merrill is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2036, his age-33 season. While it’s unknown how Merrill’s contract will age, he stands to earn one more substantial payday if he maintains a long and consistent career by the end of his current contract extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback