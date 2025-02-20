Juan Soto shares candid off-field insights in rapid-fire Q&A

In an offseason where plenty of huge signings made the headlines, the biggest was undoubtedly the New York Mets' acquisition of superstar free agent Juan Soto. The Dominican was offered a 15-year, $765 million contract to bring him to Citi Field, the largest in major league history.

Soto's acquisition, along with numerous other high-quality signings by the Mets, makes them huge favorites to win their division, the NL East, and potentially even the World Series. Currently, Soto working hard with the rest of his teammates at the Mets' spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

To give fans a closer look at their new superstar, the Mets posted a clip to Instagram on Wednesday, as Soto candidly answered a set of rapid-fire questions.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso looks forward to sharing the field with Juan Soto

Along with the acquisition of Soto, the New York Mets also re-signed first baseman Pete Alonso just before the offseason came to an end. The 30-year-old was offered a two-year, $54 million deal to extend his stint in Queens.

Shortly after agreeing to the deal, Alonso appeared in press conference where he talked about how he was looking forward to sharing the field with new teammate Juan Soto in 2025.

"I'm stocked. We all know Juan Soto is a phenomenal player and he definitely makes us better. I mean, no matter where he would have ended up, he would have made any team better, but I'm just really thankful that he ended up with us because it seems like, any time you play against Juan Soto, he has big hit or takes someone up top or makes a game-changing play. He's definitely a stud, and we're so happy to have him for sure." Pete Alonso said [5:00]

Both Alonso and Soto are coming off great 2024 seasons, where they played starring roles in helping their teams go deep into the playoffs. Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping that trend continues, and the combined abilities of the duo can help the Mets improve on their historic NLCS finish in 2024.

