Juan Soto Trade News: MLB analyst lays down variables that could bring Yankees and Padres 'closer' to agreement

The New York Yankees are in the market to sign an outfielder, and Juan Soto's move to the Bronx with a hefty player trade deal with the Padres seems plausible. As the GMs winter meeting continues in Nashville, TN, the Yanks have some names in the roundup who could all be used to entice the Padres to trade for Soto this offseason.

"Sources believe talks centered around Clarke Schmidt, Randy Vasquez, Jhony Brito and possibly Drew Thorpe can get the Yankees and Padres closer to a Juan Soto trade" - snyyankees

MLB Analyst Andy Martino reported that four players have been actively discussed between San Diego and New York to find the best trade deals for star OF Juan Soto. The deal involves trading four pitchers and maybe more for Soto. These names include Clarke Schmidt, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe, and Jhony Brito.

The Padres had a topsy-turvy season last year. They can definitely benefit from some additions to their bullpen, which is left depleted after Blake Snell decided not to exercise his player or club option and hit free agency this offseason. San Diego had tied down Yu Darvish to a monumental deal, but he will be left stranded as the sole strike starter if the Padres don't sign names to their pen for 2024.

"There is no reason to include King in a Soto trade. None. But it’s laughable to me that the Padres are balking at Schmidt. This is their starting rotation right now. Schmidt would immediately be their #3 SP and has 4 years of control. They’re not getting a better offer" - rational_yankee

The New York Yankees are still in contention for Juan Soto

Juan Soto, usually seen as one of the best five or six hitters in baseball, might be the key to reviving the Yankees' nearly lifeless offense. Although the idea of Soto-Aaron Judge in a lineup needing some strength is alluring, the Yankees believe the current player cost is far too high given the Padres' most recent request, which was reportedly highly pitching heavy.

"Scout on Soto trade proposal: "Yankees have more enough in the system to make a trade and not feel any repercussions from the deal. Soto fills many needs and the pitch to keep him will be a lot easier if he has a year in the organization" - Yankeesource

The Padres were evidently dissatisfied with the counterproposal of the Bronx bombers. The Yankees have a stash of young starters and starting prospects that might make a strong offer, but they are reluctant to part with promising reliever-turned-starter Michael King and right-handed arm prospect Drew Thorpe.

Barring the tiff in negotiations, the Yanks are sure to make a rerun at Juan Soto and try to sign him this offseason itself.

