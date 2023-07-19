Could it really happen again? Is Juan Soto going to take center stage at the MLB trade deadline for the second year running?

Stranger things have certainly happened in baseball and given the current context of all parties involved, a trade is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Only last week, MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated on 'The Show' podcast that the Philadelphia Phillies could be frontrunners to secure Soto's services during the 2025 free-agency period.

Interestingly, Soto recently traveled back to Philadelphia alongside the Phillies after the All-Star Game in Seattle.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' President, also talked about possibly adding an outfielder at this year's trade deadline

"‘The Show’ Episode 59: Phillies President Dave Dombrowski Talks Trade Deadline" - New York Post Sports

In an exciting proposition, 94 WIP Sports Radio host James Seltzer advocated for the Phillies to land Juan Soto. Seltzer firmly believes that this blockbuster move could be the key to securing a World Series victory for the Phillies.

"Juan Soto will be available… The Padres are seven, eight games behind the Phillies. They are out of a wildcard spot. They've already talked about the potential for selling. He has a year and a half left on his deal. Go get him, Dave Dombrowski!”

The San Diego Padres entered 2023 with sky high expectations after falling short in the NLCS last season. Past the halfway mark of this campaign, the Friars are 44-50 and 7.5 games adrift the NL’s final wild card berth.

Only a massive upturn in performance in the second half can salvage the Padres’ season. For that to happen, some radical decisions are required.

Juan Soto contract adds complexity to the equation

Juan Soto is set to become a free agent after next season, leaving the Padres with about 1.5 years of control on his deal.

Given the anticipated high cost of retaining him, there's speculation that the Padres might explore the trade market for the young All-Star.

As of now, the Padres have not shown any inclination to part ways with Soto. However, a few more underwhelming performances could shift their stance.

Should they decide to make Soto available, they could receive a substantial return, bolstering their farm system for the future.

On the other hand, If the Phillies want to land Soto at the trade deadline, they will need to compromise multiple top prospects. Is that a price they are willing to pay? Only time will tell.

