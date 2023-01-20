The World baseball Classic is fast approaching. Juan Soto will be leading Team Dominican Republic into the tournament. Before it was made official, Soto was desperate to get on the team. He was willing to accept any role they offered, as long as he made their roster.

Representing his country on the international stage means so much to him. Considering that he is one of the best baseball players in the world, his spot on the roster was guaranteed.

Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres prior to the 2022 MLB trade deadline. He's one of the core pieces of a stacked Padres team that is expected to compete for a World Series in 2023. While his .242 batting average last season was nothing to write home about, his .401 on-base percentage was phenomenal.

Team Dominican Republic manager Rodney Linares shared Juan Soto's plea to be on the team with MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

"I'll bat ninth. If that's the case, I'll bat ninth" - Juan Soto

The upcoming World Baseball Classic will be one of the most star studded events in the history of international baseball. Superstars like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerro Jr. and Soto will be participating. Some of the rosters are stacked with multiple MLB All-Stars.

WBC reporter Shawn Spralding shared this graphic on Twitter of Team Dominican Republic's preliminary roster. Nearly every name is an All-Star caliber player.

"Dominican Republic Preliminary WBC Roster" - Shawn Spralding

Soto will be a key player for Team Dominican Republic. He could carry that momentum into the MLB season.

Juan Soto poised to have a great season in 2023

2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Soto is set to play for two teams in 2023, Team Dominican Republic and the San Diego Padres. Both teams are star studded and have legitimate championship aspirations. Winning two championships in one calendar year would be an incredible feat. Juan Soto has a legitimate chance at accomplishing that.

This Juan Soto highlight package uploaded to MLB's YouTube channel shows just how good he can be. He performs at his best when the stakes are high.

Soto is one of the best players in baseball. He is likely to be Hall of Fame-bound when his career comes to an end. Soto is in the prime of his career right now. He clearly wants to make the most of his opportunities. His excitement and desperation to represent his country is infectious. It shows why he is such a popular player.

