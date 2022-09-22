“Judge is the face of baseball” “Triple crown has nothing to do with votes, it’s an actual skill” - Fans in awe of “big man” Aaron Judge as New York Yankees superstar poised to make history

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge looks to be the odds-on winner of the MVP Award this season. Not only does he appear to be a shoe-in for the MVP Award, it is also looking increasingly likely that he may win the Triple-Crown.

The Triple-Crown, meaning the leader in home runs, RBIs and batting average has not been won by anyone since Miguel Cabrera did it in 2012. Judge hit his 60th home run of the season last night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, putting him within one dinger of tying the MLB all-time record.

A look at Aaron Judge brings the term "natural athlete" to mind instantly. Judge, who is 6'7" and nicknamed "The Big Man" was as naturally gifted at football as he is at baseball, and had showed promise as a young quarterback.

Having broken on to the scene with a stellar 2017 season, everybody knew he was the real deal. Judge hit 52 home runs - the most in the league - that year, earning him the Rookie of the Year award.

As the tallest player in history to hit 50 or more home runs, Judge is an absolute unit. The four-time All-Star has an OPS of 1.123 this season, far more than anyone else in baseball.

In no small part due to Judge's performance, the Yankees are leading the AL East by 5.5 games. They look poised to win their division for the first time in the post-pandemic era of baseball.

With his 60th home run of the season last night, Judge ties Babe Ruth's personal record. He has two more home runs to go in the next 14 games of the season to smash the record that was set by Roger Maris in 1961.

David Netterwald @DNetterwald @MLB @TheJudge44 @Yankees Aaron Judge's season just continues to get better by the day. He's not only tied the man who set the single season home run record in the first place Babe Ruth he also may be the first Yankee to win the Triple Crown since Mickey Mantle. I see it and I still don't believe it!

Aaron Judge, who is known for his humility and groundedness, has also become a fan-favorite. Fans have taken to Twitter to commend Judge for achieving so much in such a relatively young career.

Judge's 60th blast came in the bottom of the ninth inning last night against Pirates reliever Wil Crowe. His home run made it 8-5 for the Pirates and set the stage for teammate Giancarlo Stanton to hit a Grand Slam walk-off blast.

Andrew Sheehy @andrewsheehy228 Aaron Judge is the Face of Baseball. That's the bottom line.

Aaron Judge is setting the bar for a generation

The Yankees have one more game tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Then, the team will play host to their historic rival, the Boston Red Sox. It may be the perfect setting for Judge to make history in front of the droves of loving fans.

