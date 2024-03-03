"Judge has known me for a while" - Marcus Stroman hails Yankees captain for seamless transition in pinstripes despite 'outspoken' tag

New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman debuted on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave up two earned runs and a walk while striking out a batter over 2.1 innings of work.

He got his second start of the spring on Saturday and fared better than he did in his previous start. Stroman threw four innings, giving up zero runs on two hits while striking out three batters.

Following their 7-3 Spring training loss to the Baltimore Orioles, he spoke about being ready to get the season going and feeling comfortable with his new group of teammates. He said:

"Outsiders don't understand. Guys coming in think, 'Stroman is this loud, outspoken guy.' But [Aaron] Judge has known me for a while. Everyone here is extremely cool,"

Stroman feels good about the group of guys the Yankees have assembled this season. It is a solid mix of young and exciting prospects, All-Stars, and veterans with juice left in the tank.

"We've got a great veteran presence, we've got great young guys. We have great personality. Everyone is different, and everyone is allowed to be themselves," said Stroman.

From guys like Anthony Volpe to Aaron Judge, this team could be a contender this season. However, they will have to be at their best all season long, given the tough nature of the American League East division.

Marcus Stroman cannot wait to get the season started with the Yankees

Marcus Stroman (Image via Getty)

The Yankees made big strides to be a better team coming into the new year. Alongside Marcus Stroman, the Yanks acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres.

Soto has already delivered two home runs in the spring and looks poised to be one of the top hitters in the league again. Last year, he tied his career-high in home runs with 32.

For Stroman, he values authenticity, and there are few players more authentic than Soto. This is what Stroman believes makes up a great team.

"Usually the best teams are when you've got guys who are authentically themselves personality-wise, when you come together and guys love to compete and win. I'm excited for this roster and to play 162 [games] with this team"

