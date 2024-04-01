Mets Rumors: Team renews talks with Julio Teheran in effort to bolster floundering starting rotation

Julio Teheran, a longtime MLB veteran, could be getting another opportunity soon. The New York Mets have reportedly kicked the tires on him as they seek to aid their struggling rotation.

Kodai Senga is injured, and the other options haven't done terribly well to open the season.

Andy Martino, an SNY reporter who covers the Mets, tweeted:

"Mets open to external options to bolster rotation. There are renewed talks with Julio Teheran, per league sources. Mets finished 2nd to orioles on him in spring. He recently opted out. Has other options too."

Teheran has pitched for 12 seasons in the big leagues, posting two All-Star seasons and a career 3.83 ERA. The Mets opened their season with three straight losses and are looking to patch the holes.

The former Atlanta Braves pitcher is very familiar with the Mets, as he spent nine years facing them as a division rival. It's unclear how advanced the talks are and if Teheran will be imminently joining, but he could put on their uniform soon.

Mets looking to pitching after opening series sweep

The Milwaukee Brewers traded away their best pitcher, lost one of the best managers in baseball but still came out and swept the Mets. The Mets weren't expected to contend, but the Brewers are not considered World Series contenders right now.

The lack of starting pitching is going to catch up to New York. It's true that scoring eight runs in three games is less than ideal, but an offense with Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor should eventually be fine.

The pitching staff is without Kodai Senga, and they traded away both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer last season. Veteran afterthoughts Jose Quintana, Luis Severino and Sean Manaea are leading the charge right now.

The Mets need pitching help now

The addition of Teheran wouldn't make them suddenly have a good rotation, but he could be an innings eater, as they try to stabilize until Senga comes back. It may eventually just be a long year, though.

